THURSDAY
MERCHANT OF VENICE
What: Shakespeare in the Park
When: Thurs 27, Fri 28 & Sat 29 February 7pm, Sunday 1 March 1pm.
Where: Bason Botanic Gardens.
Details: Adult $25 Senior / Student $15 Child to 18yrs $10
KOWHAI PARK RUNS & WALKS
What: Wanganui Harrier Club Runs & Walks, Thursdays till March 19. 1km, 3 km & 5km.
When: 5.30pm
Where: Kowhai Park Pumpkin
Details: Cost 1km — $1, 3 & 5km — $3. Spot Prizes each night. For info call Di 027 270 9929.
CARE FOR SOMEONE WITH AN INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY?
What: Join the Carer Support Network for support, information and morning tea.
When: Thursday, February 27, between 10.30am and 12.30pm.
Where: 48 Alma Rd.
Details: Linda 021 230 4095
FRIDAY
BEN HURLEY LIVE
What: Kiwi comic Ben Hurley brings his Endless Summer Tour to Whanganui. With Sera Devcich.
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St.
When: February 28, 8-10pm.
Details: R18. General admission $31.19. Tickets from Eventfinda, 0800 BUY TIX (289 849)
SATURDAY
WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS
What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.
When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.
Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank
SUNDAY
DANCESPORT WANGANUI
What: Monthly social dance. Ballroom, New Vogue, Latin, Social dances. Theme – Shades of Blue.
When: Sunday, March 1, 7-9.30pm followed by supper.
Where: St Andrews Hall, Bell St.
Details: Members $5, Non-members $10. Information Kathleen 3442245 or Graeme 0274341823.
OTAKI CAR SHOW
What: Wide selection of cars on display. Refreshments available. Community fundraising event for Otaki Volunteer Fire Brigade.
When: Sunday, March 1, 10am-3pm.
Where: Otaki Racecourse, Te Roto Road, Otaki.
Details: Public viewing gold coin donation.
TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC FAITH
What: Learn more about the traditional Catholic faith.
When: Sundays at 6.30pm.
Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, Boys' School, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.
Details: Inquiries on 344 3814.
COMING UP
FREE TENNIS COACHING LESSONS
What: FREE "Back to Tennis" coaching sessions for non-member adults wishing to return to tennis, or who are keen to learn to play.
When: For 75 minutes from 5.45pm on all Wednesdays in March.
Where: Wanganui Tennis Club's courts in Bassett St.
Details: Just attend
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review.
When: February 29 — May 17, 2020
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Inquiries: 06 349 0506.
HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY
What: Five films over 10 weeks explore how movies help us to understand our personal lives. It will be of most benefit if participants can attend each session. The theme is 'Called to Wholeness'. Film: (3) Wit. With Marie Skidmore rsj.
When: Tuesday, March 3, 7-9.30pm. Koha.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Terrace.
Details: To register, call Pam on 3455047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
ALLERGY ADHD WANGANUI
What: DVD night, Allergy Testing: Skin prick tests & patch tests. Also hospital food challenges
When: Tuesday, March 3, 7.30 pm
Where: Riverside Church lounge, cnr Ingestre St & Somme Pde.
Details: Everyone welcome. Koha donation. Contact: Sharyn, 345 8393 or email: allergyadhd@gmail.com
ZONTA CLUB OF WHANGANUI
What: International Women's Day Breakfast. Speaker: Dr Kathryn Wightman (artist & lecturer). Proceeds to UN Women.
When: Friday, March 6, 7am.
Where: Grand Hotel.
Details: $25 (includes buffet breakfast). Ph Laura (06) 345 5522 or Jan (06) 348 9392.
WANGANUI BIRD CLUB
What: Bird sale. Birds, cages, nest boxes and accessories. Light refreshments available.
When: Saturday, March 7, benching from 8am, sales from 9am.
Where: Riverside Church Hall, Mathieson St.
Details: Admission — adults $3, children free. Enquiries ph 345 6904.
JUBILEE CONCERT
What: Wanganui Music Society 75th Jubilee Concert & function
When: Sunday, March 8 at 4pm
Where: Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.
Details: $25 adults, $20 members, $10 school students from Royal Wanganui Opera House.
ON NOW
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: My Choice: Philip Stokes
Info: Each month a member of our community makes a personal selection of their favourite works from the Sarjeant Collection which are then staged as an online exhibition at Sarjeant.org.nz/exhibitions.
When: Until February 29, 2020
Inquiries: 06 349 0506
A GALLERY & GALLERY 85
What: Girls, Girls, Girls — not to be overlooked. A Group Show.
When: Viewing Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am-3pm, Friday 9am-8pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out. Exhibition finishes Saturday, March 14.
Where: 85 Glasgow St.
Details: Free entry.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Owen Mapp: Dragons & Taniwha — 50 years an artist carver. An exhibition celebrating Mapp's achievement as the country's first professional contemporary artist carver of bone.
When: To March 29.
Where: Sarjeant object gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay
Details: 06 349 0506
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: pattillo project: Dr Kathryn Wightman
Info:The pattillo project is a solo artist showcase exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery awarded to the winner of the pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award. Dr Kathryn Wightman is the inaugural pattillo project artist.
When: Until May 3.
Where: Project Gallery
Inquiries: 06 349 0506
REGULAR
ALANON FAMILY GROUP
What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much.
When: Fridays, 12.30-1.30pm.
Where: Gonville Community Room.
BADMINTON
What: Whanganui badminton club. feather shuttles, timed games.
When: Mondays, 7.30pm.
Details: $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 7766015.
BLIND CRAFT
What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.
When: Monday and Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm.
Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.
CAMERA CLUB
When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, 7.30. Shutterbugs at 6.45
Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville (old Bowling Clubrooms).
New members welcome
COMMUNITY DRUMMING
What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.
When: Thursdays, 6.30pm.
Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).
Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021-135-9948 or find us on facebook.
COTTON-ON QUILTING
What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.
When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.
Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets, 10.30am-3pm.
Details: Lesley 344 8477.
CRAFT GROUP
What: Eastside Craft Group.
When: Wednesdays from 9.30am.
Where: Hakeke St Library and Community Centre.
Details: Contact 0226892459
EVENING PAINTING GROUP
What: Learn to paint or just paint with Evening Painting Group.
When: Tuesdays 6-8pm. Koha.
Where: Wanganui Arts Society building, Cooks Gallery. Trafalgar Place off Ridgway St.
Details: Lorraine Halliwell 06 3452702 027 3388606
FELDENKRAIS MOVEMENT CLASSES
What: Finding ease in everyday movement
When: Mondays, 7pm (except school holidays)
Where: Community House, 60 Ridgway St
Cost: 10-week sub $110 / casual $14
Details: Katharina 342 7892 / katharina.sporl@gmail.com
FUN FOR LITTLIES
What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.
When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.
Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.
Details: $1 per child.
GRIEF SUPPORT
What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate friends, bereaved parents grief support meet for casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, of any age — are invited.
When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.
Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.
GREY POWER WANGANUI
What: Local office to receive membership inquiries, pay subscriptions.
Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St, Wanganui
When: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11am to 2pm.
Details: Rod Newport. rodnewport@icloud.com
HANDCRAFT WANGANUI
What: Quality handcrafts by locals.
When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm
Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.
Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670
INDOOR BOWLS
What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive. All welcome.
When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.
Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.
Details: $2 a visit, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.
LEARNING MEDITATION
What: Guidance to the Art of Meditation. Learn to quiet and still your mind and find peace within.
When: Mondays 5.30-6.30pm. Koha.
Where: The Wanganui Arts Society building, Cooks Gallery. Next Wanganui Motors, Trafalgar Place off Ridgway St.
Details: Phone inquiries: Lorraine Halliwell 06 3452702 027 3388606
LYRIC SINGERS
What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed-voice choir. New members welcome.
When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.
Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: Contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)
MAHJONG AND CRIBBAGE
When: Tuesdays from 9.30am.
Where: Hakeke St library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.
Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493
MEDITATION
What: Guided meditation in the lineage of His Holiness The Dalai Lama.
When: 7pm Thursdays.
Where: 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.
Details: Paul 027 5545543.
MEDITATION
What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation.
When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes Saturdays 2-3pm (winter), 9-10am (summer).
Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.
Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.
MEDITATION
What: Guided meditation for all.
When: Saturdays 10.30am
Where: Wisdom Is Yours, 200B Victoria Ave
Details: Donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.
MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE
What: Living fully in the moment with relaxed & aware body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition.
When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm
Details: Clare 021 0622 120.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
What: If using drugs is causing problems in your life maybe NA can help. Confidentiality assured. Long-term recovery.
When: Whanganui meetings Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm.
Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.
Details: 0800 628 632 or www.nzna.org.nz.
RIVER CITY ARTISTS
What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.
When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.
SCOTTISH DANCING FOR CHILDREN
What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club has classes for children aged 7+.
When: Fridays 7.30-8.30pm.
Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave
Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or 027 343 2160
SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP
What: Lose weight and keep it off.
When: Tuesdays, 5pm.
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.
Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.
TABLE TENNIS
When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.
Where: Jubilee Stadium.
Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.
WALKING TOURS
What: Learn about Whanganui's historic buildings and monuments, its history and people of interest.
When: During summer, tours leave i-Site at 10am and 2pm Saturday and Sunday (duration approx 1 hour 40 min). For other times, ring i-Site to book.
WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR
What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.
When: Every Monday at 7pm.
Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.
Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003
WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB
What: Raffles, speakers, competitions, garden visits, activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.
When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.
Where: Dempsey and Forrest Lounge, Guyton st.
Details: Club secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com
WANGANUI ORGAN & KEYBOARD CLUB
What: If you play keyboard or organ, or any instrument, you are welcome.
When: Memebers meet in each other's homes 2nd Sunday of the month.
Details: President 344 2615; treasurer 347 2447.
WANGANUI MALE CHOIR
What: An unauditioned male choir singing four part harmony.
When: Every Tuesday at 7pm
Where: Jane Winstone Village Chapel, Oakland Ave.
Contact: David Tastard 021 744 570
WHANGANUI SCRABBLE CLUB
What: We gather to play scrabble most Mondays and welcome players of all abilities, use dictionaries and offer new members help and training
When: 1pm to 4pm most Mondays.
Where: Gonville Library (Back Room)
Details: Lynne: 027 428 5758 (after midday)
WANGANUI TURNERS AND WOODCRAFT CLUB
What: Scroll sawing, woodturning and woodcraft.
When: 1st, 2nd and last Wednesday of the month, 7.30-10.30pm.
Where: City College Woodworking Room, St Hill St
Details: Dave, 06 343 2806 or 022 631 6979 (evenings), Jon, 06 343 8511.
WIDOWS' CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
What: meets in a different cafe each week for support, encouragement and laughter.
Details: Jill 021 115 2243
YOGA
What: Investigation of asana, for strength, alignment and stability.
When: Sundays 8.30am General, 10am Beginners
Where: 83 Guyton St
Details: $12 casual. 0211033394 embarkyoga@gmail.com
