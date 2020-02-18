Last week the Wheels in Wanganui team made another donation to St John, their chosen charity, this time to the tune of $5300.

The biennial motor show, organised since its inception by the Teal family of Gonville, continues to grow in scope and popularity, attracting large numbers of wheeled vehicles and viewing public. This year's event, the third, was held to coincide with Whanganui Vintage Weekend, adding another attraction to the programme.

As well as cars, trucks, service vehicles and personnel, the event featured a crash demonstration which drew large crowds.

The choice of St John as recipient charity was not difficult.

"I'm a caregiver," says Angela Teal, "And I ring you guys up quite regularly to see my clients, so I get you guys out quite a bit and I see from my side what you do." She has also seen it from a personal perspective some time ago when her husband Andre had a truck accident.

Ambulance Officers Peter Rennett and Bev Way have been in attendance at Wheels in Wanganui since the beginning.

"We even won an award for Best Service Vehicle at the first one," says Peter. "I was gutted we didn't get best Mercedes!"

"Whanganui loves wheels, they love anything on wheels," says Niki Vernon, Area Administrator for St John Whanganui.

Niki says the donation of $5300 is "incredible".

"One of the things we're looking at buying is a kit for emergencies, a mass casualty kit," says Niki. For use in large scale accidents with multiple injuries, a Mass Casualty Incident Command Kit (MCI Kit) can be thrown in the back of the ambulance at a moment's notice.

Ambulances from St John Whanganui cover a large area so an MCI Kit would be invaluable.

Wheels in Wanganui would not happen without the support of trucking and transport firms and a large number of clubs and individuals who give their time and vehicles for the cause.

"The support is huge," says Peter Rennett. He mentioned the truckies who give children rides in their vehicles as well as the tow operators who helped with the crash simulation.

Angela says it takes at least six months to organise the event.