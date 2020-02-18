SINGING – NEW GROUP!

Raise your voices with Lynn Whiteside

Come raise your voices and join our newest musical class. Whether a newbie or seasoned singer, this is a great place to learn, grow and create, personally and vocally.

7 Sessions: Thursday 5.30-6.30pm

February 27 – April 9

$85

DRAWING 101

New Approaches to Line with Michael Haggie

A 'whoa to go' drawing course – a refresher for those acquainted with drawing, or an introduction for complete beginners. Cement the foundations of your drawing practice and learn to draw what you see, rather than what you think you see with pencil, ink and charcoal.

6 Sessions: Tuesday 6.30-8.30pm

February 25 – March 31

$135 – BYO drawing materials

CROCHET- NEW COURSE!

Welcome to Crochet with Elysabeth Wolter

Come get an excellent grounding in crochet, learning basic stitches and how to read both English and American patterns. From there you will advance onto more detailed designs and flowers. Students will be able to make up to three projects.

7 Sessions: Thursday 9.30-11.30am

February 27 – April 9

$135

FELTING - NEW COURSE!

Welcome to Felting with Elysabeth Wolter

Get an excellent grounding in felting. Each session will introduce you to different techniques, including embellishment, Noni, pre-felting and resist work. Students will be able to make up to three projects.

4 Sessions: Wednesday 6-9pm

February 26 – March 18

$120 plus $10 - $15 materials cost per session depending on your project.

SEWING – NEW COURSE!

Apron heaven with Jenny Meade

Make your own apron with Jenny Meade; four styles to choose from and a million ways to style them. Choose from a leather welding apron, Cobbler apron, one piece pinafore apron or fancy pinafore apron. Students to supply their own fabric and sewing machine.

Saturday 9am-4 pm

March 7

$95

SEWING

Re-fashion your Wardrobe with Jenny Meade

Raid your wardrobe for loved but neglected garments and learn how to transform them. Jenny will help you learn how to create a perfect fit or turn them into something different for a new look. For example, want to turn an existing dress into a top or skirt? Jenny will show you how.

4 Sessions: Tuesday 7-9 pm

March 3-24

$95 – BYO sewing machine.

FLAX WEAVING

Raranga with Juanita Davis

Create and explore Raranga, traditional Maori flax-weaving, with Whanganui weaver Juanita Davis. This connective class will bind you together in experience and knowledge as you learn how to identify, harvest, prepare and weave Harakeke, and the tikanga alongside the process. This class is suitable for beginners or those with some experience.

5 Sessions: Sunday 1.30-4.30 pm

March 1-29

$125 – Some materials included

UPHOLSTERY – BACK DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND!

Upholstery 101 with Kate Dobbs

Back with a new tutor due to popular demand, we are pleased to offer upholstery for beginners. This is designed for you to tackle your own transportable starter project; recover or resurrect a dining chair, small armchair (the wooden armed kind), ottoman or pouffe. Bring your piece and your ideas, Kate will advise about fabric, tooling and more.

6 Sessions: Monday 6.30-9pm

March 2 – April 6

$175 – Some notions supplied.

For information on all courses and to register, contact

Community Education Whanganui

24, Taupo Quay (opposite Left Bank Art Supplies)

06 3454717

www.communityeducation.nz