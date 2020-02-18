Whanganui Jazz Club and Lucky Bar + Kitchen are co-hosting the remarkable international saxophonist Hayden Chisolm with his Kiwi band UNWIND, featuring double bass legend Paul Dyne with son Julien Dyne on the drum kit and Norman Meehan on piano.

Hayden might be a native of Taranaki, but these days lives in Europe where he has made his home for more than 25 years. Since moving to Germany in 1993 to study at the Cologne College of Music, he has performed his music in Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and of course — when the chance arises — around Aotearoa.

Although he has purposely kept a low profile in the last few years, preferring to spend time with his family in Belgrade where he now lives, he has built a reputation as one of the most individual and outstanding voices on his instrument worldwide and has gathered a collection of important prizes and accolades. He has also been active as a producer and festival director and works hard at promoting young talent throughout Europe. His yearly masterclasses in Greece and Germany have come to attract some the world's best young saxophone talents from across the globe.

On living abroad, Hayden muses: "A good half of my life I have been based in Europe, but I still feel very much like a New Zealander.

"You carry that with you wherever you go. I think the strongest underlying current you take with you, as a New Zealander, is the feeling of the land you get growing up here: being barefoot on the grass; the colours and the smells. That connection to the land is a very powerful thing, and while that will not necessarily pull you back here, it will define you in a strong way."

His music moves seamlessly from jazz to raga, chamber and folk, using storytelling, throat singing and other instruments to create an inspirational and thoroughly entertaining, often mesmerising experience.

Friday, February 21, 6.30pm @ Lucky Bar & Kitchen, 58 Wilson St.

General admission $20 Concessions $10.