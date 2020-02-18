La Fiesta is into week two of four and it has got off to a roaring start.

It has been a joy meeting so many people at the various events with folk of all ages getting out and about enjoying the diverse festival programme. Visitors from around the North Island and Australia have been leaping in to the events in the early stages. This weekend marks a busy time for out-of-town visitors with the launch of our festival exhibition programmes on Friday and Saturday evenings. Here's a taste of what's coming up over the next few days.

Thursday, February 20

Midday-2pm | Hands On: Around the World in Drums. 75 St Hill St, $10. Txt Jacqueline 021 135 9948.| Come and play with a chance to try a variety of traditional drums. Learn about where they come from and tips on basic technique.

5.30-7pm | 5 Herbs for Food + Medicine | 75 St Hill St | $5 | Txt Cindy 022 107 7525 to book | This seminar will focus on five herbs that can easily be grown and used for food and medicine. Herbal preparations will be demonstrated, including vinegars, infusions, and balms.

7pm-8.30pm | Demonstration of Clairvoyance | Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200b Victoria Ave | Koha | Txt 027 253 1858 | Mediums will give a demonstration of clairvoyance with spirit messages to assist in whatever path you are on.

8pm | Ruby + Emily | Lucky Bar, Wilson St | Koha | Txt 021 126 2936 to book a table | Ruby is a multi-instrumentalist + singer, having recorded her first solo album Human, she has spent the last 2 years playing at festivals and writing new songs. Emily plays dreamy, melancholic soft pop influenced by her background in classical piano and singing, with a twist of Lana Del Rey.

Friday, February 21

4pm-5.30pm | O Whaitiri — Your Thunder | 75 St Hill St | $5 | Txt Joleen 027 606 2666, bookings essential | An inspirational event to help you create the changes you want in your life. Live inspired, laugh at fear, embrace your humanity.

5.30pm | Girls, Girls, Girls — Not to be Overlooked | A Gallery, 85 Glasgow St | Free | Txt Cath 027 629 2545 | An all women group show celebrating what it means to be a female artist in 2020. Exhibition runs until March 14.

6.30pm-8.30pm | Wildflower Sunset Walk for Women | Long Beach carpark | $10 | Txt Margi 027 448 1581, bookings essential | Learn about wildflowers you can eat and use, and which ones to stay away from. Explore dune plants and make some beach art.

Saturday, February 22

10.30am-11.30am | Pop-Up Photoshoot | Winter Gardens, Virginia Lake | $30 | Txt Alana 027 222 2120 | An opportunity for a quick photoshoot with AJ Photography for individuals or families. Photos provided via email or dropbox, printing options available upon request.

11am-3pm | Open Day @ Carla's Coaching for Health | 70a Guyton St | Koha | Txt Carla 021 165 8961 | Come and chat with Carla Langmead and Carol Novis who are trained and experienced in their field and would love to meet you to share information.

5.30pm-7pm | Festival Exhibition Openings | Space Studio + Gallery, 18 St Hill St | Free | Email: sarah@spacestudiogallery.co.nz | Celebrate the launch of the La Fiesta feature exhibition facilitated by Vanessa Edwards. KuaOHO WOKE — Women Of Knowledge Empowered — showcases strong, female indigenous narrative to honour mana wahine. With supporting solo exhibitions from Tia Ranginui and Teresa Goodin. Viewing until March 14.

7pm | The Big Bike Film Night | The Davis Theatre, Watt St | $12.20-$16.50 | Tickets via: www.trybooking.com/nz/book/event?eid=2211& | An evening dedicated to the love of cycling. A range of short movies that are original, educational, entertaining and inspirational, all celebrating the fun, adventure and joy of cycling.

Full festival guide: lafiestanz.com or email: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com