Foraging has become popular in the last few years as people become more knowledgeable about nutrition, and the spontaneity of foraging excites edible weeds enthusiast Margi Keys who is offering a couple of two-hour evening sessions during La Fiesta.

"Once you start looking, you notice wild food everywhere," says Margi. "I nurture dandelion, fat hen and chickweed that pop up on my section. So they are watered, along with the vegetable plants, in summer."

The leaves contain nutrients such as vitamins A and C, calcium, magnesium, potassium and thiamin.

"They are healthy and sustainable alternatives to store-bought produce," says Margi.

She says identifying edible plants is a learning process that takes time, dedication and practice.

"It's an enduring interest that means eating fresh greens every day all year round.

"Last year I learned that violet leaves and the lawn daisy Bellis perennis are edible. The common blue violet and sweet violet contain rutin which acts as a mild anti-inflammatory."

Wild About Weeds is on Sunday, February 23, starting at 6.30pm.

A sunset walk at Long Beach on Friday, which includes foraging and making beach art, is also being offered by Margi.

Bookings are essential for both events. Phone 06 344 1250 or 0274 481 581.

Proceeds go to the Whanganui Women's Network.