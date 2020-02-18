Roll up! Roll up! Roll up for auditions for Tom Scott's hugely funny biographical play The Daylight Atheist, based on his hugely eccentric father.

We are looking for four or five men of various ages, two women aged over 40 and two children, a boy and a girl. When I asked director Kerry Girdwood to be a bit more specific about the children's ages she said that they could be any age between eight and teenage, so still a fairly broad age range.

Mums and Dads needn't be too worried about a big demand on their children as Kerry said they'd only be on stage for a few minutes each.

We're holding auditions on Wednesday, February 19 from 6-8pm and on Sunday, February 23 from 10am-2pm at Repertory Theatre, 4 Ridgway St. Do come along.

Advertisement

For further information please ring Kerry Girdwood on 345 0005.