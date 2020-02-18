Volunteer Whanganui supports 104 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:

■ Health Shuttle Companion

■ General Grounds Handyman

■ Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers

■ Dial the News Reader

■ Accounts Auditor

■ Cup Convenor

■ Administration Assistant

■ Control Tower Cab Host

■ Kitchen Assistant Friendship Meals

■ Meals on Wheels Driver

■ Deck hand

■ School Sailing Co-ordinator

■ Smartphones/ Tablets Tutor

■ Bookshop Assistant

■ Truck Driver/Support Person

■ Tandem Bike Pilot Rider

■ Ground Maintenance Worker

■ Driver

■ Visiting Older People

■ Treasurer

■ Library Assistant

■ General Handy Person

■ Gardener

■ Sports Coaches

■ Crisis Line Operators

■ Wanganui Community Patrol

■ SPCA Animal Attendant

■ SPCA Dog Walker

■ Creative Assistant

■ Story Writer

■ Communications Administrators

■ Street Collectors

■ Tram Conductors/ Motorman

■ Art Aide Support Person

■ Recreation Support Assistant

■ Back Stage Crew Member

■ Craft Room Group Assistant

■ Health Shuttle Driver

■ Horse Groomer & Handler

■ Recreational Therapist Assistant

■ Forest Sanctuary Workers

■ Op Shop Assistants & Drivers

If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions please come and see us. Room 106, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, "The old post office building", Whanganui. Opening hours: Monday-Thursday, 9am-4pm. Ph (06) 3479430 or email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz