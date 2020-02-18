Human Kindness

Edited by Renée Hollis

Exisle Publishing

RRP $29.99

Part of the Timeless Wisdom series, Human Kindness consists of 25 true stories collected from around the world.

Sourced from writers over the age of 60, Renée has chosen well, with each story a different take on human kindness — its delivery and its receipt — and how it has had a lasting effect.

The book is not confined to individual kindnesses, either, but sometimes the collective kindnesses of a culture, a family, or a place.

The stories, while obviously intended to carry a message, are all the products of good writing, and are worth the read for their entertainment value, positive outlook and their cultural insights.

They are written in the first person about real people and events, bringing into the lives of the authors and feeling the kindness as they did.

Human Kindness is a good quality, hard cover book of 192 pages, with kindness quotes between each chapter.

Each one is a gem.

Fear & Courage

The Timeless Wisdom series of books is the result of an international short story competition and include such titles as Human Kindness, Fear and Courage, Struggle and Success, Love and Loss.

Fear & Courage

Edited by Renée Hollis

Exisle Publishing

RRP $29.99

Part of the Timeless Wisdom series, Fear & Courage also comprises 25 true stories collected from around the world by Renée Hollis.

Courage takes many forms and this book parades 25 of them, written by accomplished authors, all over the age of 60.

They take us to places where people face their fears, overcoming more than just an immediate danger, threat or obstacle in the process.

Travelling to the South Pole or coming out as gay are both forms of courage, and how the authors dealt with them makes good reading.

Heroics during a robbery, overcoming the fear of a diving board and taking the first undressed steps as a naturist are all stories of fear and courage and the positive results that ensue.

The stories are well chosen for their quality and variety, making this hard cover book one to come back to again and again.

