Good Habits is an eclectic indie-folk band from Manchester, UK, creating immersive, multimedia gigs and projects. The band make their recent venture as a duo, formed of singer-cellist and songwriter Bonnie Schwarz and international Klezmer accordionist, Pete Shaw. They produce innovative originals and covers, demonstrating the upbeat and diverse capabilities of their instruments while blending it into an energised, yet warm sound world of Nu-folk and acoustic, poetic songwriting. The electro-acoustic blend of live performance with premixed material, focuses on the intimacy of music and how it can tell stories, whilst creating a fuller sound beyond the instruments.

Sitting comfortably on the boundary between folk and pop, Good Habits take inspiration from The Moulettes' raw, string energy and combine it with the pop-folk intimacy of First Aid Kit. As the main songwriter, Bonnie Schwarz' vocal style parallels that of Kate Bush and Feist, living within the sound world instrumentation of cello and accordion.

'An impressive, interactive show' - The Mancunion

'They've never disappointed... they're such talented musicians and create a wonderful atmosphere' - Manchester CU

As an award winning composer and sound designer, Bonnie has worked with Manchester and London's most established theatres, creating new and innovative sonic experiences.

Pete is an experienced performer who bases his style around many different folk influences; from Irish to Klezmer, Pete has performed around Europe and the United States of America. After recently receiving the Yiddish New York Performance Scholarship, he has been training with the world renowned Klezmer musician, Sir Frank London.

As international performers in their own right, they combine their love of musical travelling with music's unique ability to connect with people. From friends and family in New Zealand, they set out to continue their musical story.

Experience their unique live performance at Space Studio and Gallery, 18 St Hill St, on Wednesday, February 26 at 7pm. Tickets $10, contact: sarah@spacestudiogallery.co.nz