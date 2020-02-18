U3A Cinema Group

Frida. Viva la vida. Documentary Mexico 90 minutes

Our first film for this year featured at the 2019 NZ Film Festival and is based on the life and work of Frida Kahlo, one of Mexico's best known painters and feminists.

Director Giovanni Troilo explores the life of Frida through her paintings, clothing, letters and note books, and the memories of those who knew her.

A serious bus crash in her mid-life left her with a severely damaged spine. Her painting grew out of her suffering. The colours of her paintings reflect the "colours" of her pain and the colours of Mexico. Troilo looks at the two facets of Frida's life; on the one hand suffering and death giving rise to independence and strength, on the other a sensitivity and artistry that expressed a lust for life and change.

Frida. Viva la Vida will screen at Embassy 3 at 10.30am on Wednesday, February 26.