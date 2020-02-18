February is BikeWise month in Aotearoa and last Wednesday around the country cyclists celebrated National Go By Bike Day.

John Milnes and Lyneke Onderwater of WBUG socialising at Cornmarket Reserve. PICTURE / MARGI KEYS

Chair of Whanganui's Bike Users Group (WBUG), Lyneke Onderwater, said more than 100 cyclists turned up to enjoy pancakes cooked by BUG members at Cornmarket Reserve.

"This is a record number for us and shows that cycling is, indeed, on the increase in Whanganui," says Lyneke.

"As a sustainable form of transport, it's great to see this happening."

Some Whanganui High School students stopped for some kai on their way to school. Workers got up a bit earlier than usual to grab a feed too. Others just rode in for the fun of it.

"Many lingered to share their biking stories," says Lyneke.

Logan Wilson, Ruan Park and Ethan Sutherland of Whanganui High School were among 106 cyclists who rode to the Go By Bike Day for breakfast last Wednesday. PICTURE / MARGI KEYS

Whanganui District Council's active transport facilitator Norman Gruebsch said the annual event was timely, given the council's decision to declare a climate emergency the day before.

"We were very pleased to see teenagers turning up on their bikes before school.

"It shows that cycling is becoming a more popular travel choice for young people again."

Go By Bike Day is a community driven initiative, held annually in February.

Two Green Bikes volunteers did basic maintenance such as lubricating and putting air in tyres.

