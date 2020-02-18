WEDNESDAY

TUI MOTU GROUP

What:

Tui Motu

, an independent Catholic Magazine, challenges us to look with fresh eyes at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj.

When: Wednesday, February 19, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Terrace.

Details: To register, call Pam on 3455047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

ARTHRITIS WHANGANUI EVENING SUPPORT GROUP

What: Quarterly meeting. Pushpa Wati, community dietician from Whanganui Regional Health Network, will speak on "Diet for those with inflammatory conditions". Buy your own coffee/refreshments/food on arrival, speaker starts around 8pm. All welcome.

When: Wednesday, February 19, 7.30 pm.

Where: The Rutland Arms, corner Victoria Ave and Ridgway St.

Details: Register with David Orr 06 3450428 or 02102601319

THURSDAY

KOWHAI PARK RUNS & WALKS

What: Wanganui Harrier Club Runs & Walks, Thursdays till March 19. Distances 1km, 3 km & 5km.

When: 5.30pm

Where: Kowhai Park Pumpkin

Details: Cost 1km - $1, 3 & 5km - $3. Spot Prizes each night. For info call Di 027 270 9929.

FRIDAY

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: Girls, Girls, Girls – not to be overlooked. A Group Show.

When: opening 5.30pm on Friday, February 21. Viewing Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am-3pm, Friday 9am-8pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out. Exhibition finishes Saturday, March 14.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry.

WHANGANUI JAZZ @ LUCKY BAR

What: Hayden Chisolm and Unwind, with Norman Meehan (piano), Paul Dyne (bass), Julian Dyne (drums).

When: Friday, February 21 at Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St. Doors open 6.30pm.

Details: General Admission $20. Concessions $10.

SATURDAY

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

SUNDAY

NZ FOUNDERS SOC WHANGANUI BRANCH

What: Meet at Bushy Park homestead for talk and tour of the house. Allow 30 minutes from town to get there. Afternoon tea $12.

When: Sunday, Feb 23, 2pm.

Details: Contact a committee member if requring transport.

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC FAITH

What: Learn more about the traditional Catholic faith.

When: Sundays at 6.30pm.

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, Boys' School, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.

Details: Inquiries on 344 3814.

TUESDAY

SHROVE TUESDAY

What: Celebration with breakfast.

When: Tuesday, February 25, 9.15-10.30am.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Terrace.

Details: To register, call Pam on 3455047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

WHANGANUI OSTEOPOROSIS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Speaker is Nerrily Frith, liaison officer of the Brain Injury Association. All welcome.

When: Tuesday, February 25, 2pm.

Where: Club Metro, Ridgway St.

Details: Phone Roslyn on 3431495.

COMING UP

CARE FOR SOMEONE WITH AN INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY?

What: Join the Carer Support Network for support, information and morning tea.

When: Thursday, February 27, between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Where: 48 Alma Rd.

Details: Linda 021 230 4095

BEN HURLEY LIVE

What: Kiwi comic Ben Hurley brings his Endless Summer Tour to Whanganui. With Sera Devcich.

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St.

When: February 28, 8-10pm.

Details: R18. General admission $31.19. Tickets from Eventfinda, 0800 BUY TIX (289 849)

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING

What: Beginners' Course for Adults. Introduction to dancing, with warm-up and basic steps/formations. Bring soft-soled shoes and bottled water, wear cool, loose-fitting clothing.

When: From Monday, February 10, 8-9pm for 6 weeks, 5 classes plus a social dance.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: $50 for 6-week course. Contact: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or Tel: 344-1336

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review.

When: February 29 — May 17, 2020

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Inquiries: 06 349 0506.

OTAKI CAR SHOW

What: All motorists and public welcome, wide selection of cars on display. Refreshments available. Community fundraising event for Otaki Volunteer Fire Brigade.

When: Sunday, March 1, 10am-3pm.

Where: Otaki Racecourse, Te Roto Road, Otaki.

Details: Entry Fee $10 to show your car, public viewing gold coin donation. Contact Mike 027-592-6573. Peter Morton Secretary Kapiti Horowhenua Zephyr Zodiac Car Club.

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: Five films over 10 weeks explore how movies help us to understand our personal lives. It will be of most benefit if participants can attend each session. The theme is 'Called to Wholeness'. Film: (3) Wit. With Marie Skidmore rsj.

When: Tuesday, March 3, 7-9.30pm. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Terrace.

Details: To register, call Pam on 3455047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

ALLERGY ADHD WANGANUI

What: DVD night, Allergy Testing: Skin prick tests & patch tests. Also Hospital food challenges

When: Tuesday, March 3, 7.30 pm

Where: Riverside Church lounge, cnr Ingestre St & Somme Pde.

Details: Everyone welcome. Koha donation. Contact: Sharyn, 345 8393 or email: allergyadhd@gmail.com

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice February: Philip Stokes

Info: Each month a member of our community makes a personal selection of their favourite works from the Sarjeant Collection which are then staged as an online exhibition at Sarjeant.org.nz/exhibitions.

When: Until February 29, 2020

Inquiries: 06 349 0506

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Owen Mapp: Dragons & Taniwha — 50 years an artist carver. An exhibition celebrating Mapp's achievement as the country's first professional contemporary artist carver of bone.

When: To March 29.

Where: Sarjeant object gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay

Details: 06 349 0506

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: pattillo project: Dr Kathryn Wightman

Info:The pattillo project is a solo artist showcase exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery awarded to the winner of the pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award. Dr Kathryn Wightman is the inaugural pattillo project artist.

When: Until May 3.

Where: Project Gallery

Inquiries: 06 349 0506

REGULAR

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much.

When: Fridays, 12.30-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

BADMINTON

What: Whanganui badminton club. feather shuttles, timed games.

When: Mondays, 7.30pm.

Details: $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 7766015.

BLIND CRAFT

What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.

When: Monday and Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm.

Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021-135-9948 or find us on facebook.

COTTON-ON QUILTING

What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley 344 8477.

COUNTRY MUSIC

What: Country Road Variety Music Group

When: 1st & 3rd Sundays of the month. Doors open 1pm.

Where: Club Metro.

Details: $3 entry. Lucky door prize $10.

CRAFT GROUP

What: Eastside Craft Group.

When: Wednesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke St Library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact 0226892459

EMBROIDERERS' GUILD

What: Embroidery for all levels. Learners and new members welcome.

When: Second Sunday of the month, 11am-2pm.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest Lounge.

Details: Contact Margaret 344 7594 or Judy 345 9585

EVENING PAINTING GROUP

What: Learn to paint or just paint with us at our Evening Painting Group.

When: Tuesdays 6-8pm. Koha.

Where: Wanganui Arts Society building, Cooks Gallery. Next to Wanganui Motors. Trafalgar Place off Ridgway St.

Details: Lorraine Halliwell 06 3452702 027 3388606

FELDENKRAIS MOVEMENT CLASSES

What: Finding ease in everyday movement

When: Mondays, 7pm (except school holidays)

Where: Community House, 60 Ridgway St

Cost: 10-week sub $110 / casual $14

Details: Katharina 342 7892 / katharina.sporl@gmail.com

FREE TENNIS COACHING LESSONS

What: FREE "Back to Tennis" coaching sessions for non-member adults wishing to return to tennis, or who are keen to learn to play.

When: For 75 minutes from 5.45pm on all Wednesdays in March.

Where: Wanganui Tennis Club's courts in Bassett St.

Details: Just attend

FUN FOR LITTLIES

What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.

When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: $1 per child.

GRIEF SUPPORT

What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate friends, bereaved parents grief support meet for casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, of any age — are invited.

When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.

Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.

GREY POWER WANGANUI

What: Local office to receive membership inquiries, pay subscriptions.

Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St, Wanganui

When: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11am to 2pm.

Details: Rod Newport. Email rodnewport@icloud.com

HANDCRAFT WANGANUI

What: Quality handcrafts by locals.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

INDOOR BOWLS

What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive. All welcome.

When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.

Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.

Details: $2 a visit, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.

LEARNING MEDITATION

What: Guidance To Learning the Art of Meditation. Learning to quiet and still your mind and find Peace within.

When: Mondays 5.30-6.30pm. Koha.

Where: The Wanganui Arts Society building, Cooks Gallery. Next Wanganui Motors, Trafalgar Place off Ridgway St.

Details: Phone inquiries: Lorraine Halliwell 06 3452702 027 3388606

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed-voice choir. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

MAHJONG AND CRIBBAGE

When: Tuesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke St library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation in the lineage of His Holiness The Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays.

Where: 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

Details: Paul 027 5545543.

MEDITATION

What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation.

When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes Saturdays 2-3pm (winter), 9-10am (summer).

Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.

Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation for all.

When: Saturdays 10.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours, 200B Victoria Ave

Details: Donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Living fully in the present moment with relaxed & aware body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

What: Narcotics Anonymous Group. Confidentiality assured. Long-term recovery.

When: Sundays at 7pm.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: Contact Paul, 0800 628 632.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH DANCING FOR CHILDREN

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club has classes for children aged 7+.

When: Fridays 7.30-8.30pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or 027 343 2160

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TABLE TENNIS

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.

Where: Jubilee Stadium.

Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.

TAI CHI for HEALTH

What: a modified form of tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: New Beginners classes start Tues, Feb 11 at 5.30pm and/or Thurs Feb 13 at 9am.

Where: Spriggens Park Greyhound Raceway

Details: $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com

WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's historic buildings and monuments, its history and people of interest.

When: During summer, tours leave i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday (duration approx 1 hour 40 min). For other times, ring the i-Site for a booking.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.

When: Every Monday at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, competitions, garden visits, activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest Lounge, Guyton st.

Details: Club secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

WANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: An unauditioned male choir singing four part harmony.

When: Every Tuesday at 7pm

Where: Jane Winstone Village Chapel, Oakland Ave.

Contact: David Tastard 021 744 570

WHANGANUI SCRABBLE CLUB

What: We gather to play scrabble most Mondays and welcome players of all abilities, use dictionaries and offer new members help and training

When: 1pm to 4pm most Mondays.

Where: Gonville Library (Back Room)

Details: Lynne: 027 428 5758 (after midday)

WANGANUI TURNERS AND WOODCRAFT CLUB

What: Scroll sawing, woodturning and woodcraft.

When: 1st, 2nd and last Wednesday of the month, 7.30-10.30pm.

Where: City College Woodworking Room, St Hill St

Details: Dave, 06 343 2806 or 022 631 6979 (evenings), Jon, 06 343 8511.

WIDOWS' CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP

What: meets in a different cafe each week for support, encouragement and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

YOGA

What: Investigation of asana, for strength, alignment and stability.

When: Sundays 8.30am General, 10am Beginners

Where: 83 Guyton St

Details: $12 casual. 0211033394 embarkyoga@gmail.com

