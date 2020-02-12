Ex-pat Kiwi duo Tattletale Saints, now based in Nashville, Tennessee, released a new album this month and are touring New Zealand with Whanganui on the itinerary.

Originally from Auckland bassist Vanessa McGowan and guitarist and songwriter Cy Winstanley met in high school where they played together in a jazz big band.

In 2005, Vanessa studied for a Masters degree in Jazz Bass at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas she performed with some of American's most revered jazz musicians including Chris Potter, Joe La Barbera, Marlena Shaw and Ruth Brown, as well as touring Costa Rica and performing in New York City at the International Association For Jazz Education Conference and Dizzy's Club at The Lincoln Centre. In 2007 she reunited with Cy. He had moved to London's more diverse music scene. They reconnected and met up in New Zealand at Christmas.

Vanessa finished her degree, moved to London and the two began gigging and working on Cy's original material. They formed a four-piece group with London based keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist Sebastian Weiss and drummer Tom Greenhalgh — Her Make Believe Band — and produced an album, AM Radio, in 2009.

Vanessa's father, musician John McGowan, is based in Whanganui, so Her Make belive Band played here as a duo, performing songs from the album during a tour of the country in 2010. Whanganui was third on the itinerary after Auckland and Wellington. They returned the next year, performing again in the intimate space of Repertory Theatre.

By 2012 they had rebranded as Tattletale Saints and played another small concert at Rapido Cafe in Liverpool St. In October of that year they performed a number of fundraising concerts, including one at Heritage House in Whanganui. They were raising money to move to Nashville and their musical future. The plan was to record at the Butcher Shoppe Recording Studio with Tim O'Brien and engineer David Ferguson. The studio is part owned by acclaimed singer-songwriter John Prine and is the birthplace of many of Johnny Cash's hit records.

In 2013 Vanessa and Cy returned to New Zealand, having recorded an album, How Red Is the Blood. They played in April at the Duncan Pavilion at Castlecliff Beach. A song from the album, Complicated Man, reached the finals in the 2013 APRA Silver Scroll Awards and the album won a TUI Award at the 2014 New Zealand Music Awards for Folk Album of the Year.

They have returned to New Zealand a number of times, not always together, and have advanced their careers in Nashville as a duo, studio musicians and individually.

As Tattletale Saints they retain the relationship with each other and the sound that has made them a crowd pleaser in New Zealand — Cy's guitar and harmonica work, his strong, versatile voice and skill with melody composition and lyrics, and Vanessa's virtuoso bass work and beautiful vocal harmonies.

To promote their new album, Dancing Under the Dogwoods, Tattletale Saints will play at Whanganui Musicians' Club on Wednesday, February 12.