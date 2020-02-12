My father was known as "Jack", although his birth name was Trevor. It's my understanding that he got his name because he was a "Jack of All Trades". My dad had a near death experience when he was a boy, and luckily for me I was privy to hearing the tale.

Carla's Dad (right) and her two koro. PICTURE / SUPPLIED

There have been two or three experiences that my dad shared with me that certainly piqued my innate interest in the unexplained, miracles, etc. It's the experiences that go beyond our normal human senses that I'm particularly interested in. Perhaps it was my dad's experiences which started my interest in all things mystical? Or maybe it just activated the Romany gypsy which is part of my whakapapa. What I do know is that out of the three girls in the family I'm the only one who has ventured down the rabbit hole of being curious about this thing we call the human experience and everything that brings.

It's also curious that I've had plenty of time to get a qualification in whatever I could have chosen to and yet haven't. Perhaps I too am a Jack of All Trades and master of none when it comes to completing qualifications.

I've done a little of a lot: Counselling, Psychotherapy, Hypnotherapy, Energy Psychology, Neuroscience, Rehabilitation, Fitness, and even Management and they have all informed my life and consequently my work. I haven't yet found a qualification that firmly "fits" what I seek either. It's like I knew when I got what I needed and I moved on to something else. I've never actually wanted to be a teacher of anything, I simply learn what I think I need for that time and keep growing. I'm the perfect example of "I teach what I most need to know". I'm a student of life who passes on stuff to whomever might be interested.

I've been pondering also that there could be another more logical reason why I haven't gained a qualification. As I reflect from my comfy 50-plus stage of life, I've come to a place of understanding through learning, where I can see the clash of the sciences that underpin mainstream thinking. All I can say is thank goodness for the internet where I can do my own research in ways that I want to learn, because to date I've yet to find any qualification that firmly sits where I personally need it to for me. Although, in saying that, in my current studies I have an awesome tutor who accepts my submissions and is open to exploring the "new" (not new) science with me. Now that's what I call a great teacher!

I'm looking forward to finding a piece of work where I can reference "particle entanglement". There's also an irony in that I never aspired to be anything but a student of life, It never ceases to amaze me how I came to be here as I never set out to teach anything. Who would have thought I would become an exercise instructor when all I simply wanted to do was dance to music? And yet the opportunity presented itself and I thought, well, why not get paid for something I love to do? That was some 30 years ago now and I'm still going strong. How? Because I LOVE it still just as much if not more.

It's been the same with my Mind Set Coaching and Counselling, why not get paid for something that I'm passionate about? My coaching work I find to be so fulfilling as it's where we can connect far deeper and go beyond the surface intellect. It's where we can talk about the bigger questions and together try make some sense of it all. I'm certainly nobody's expert but I try to be my own, and I just happen to have picked up a lot of information and skills along the way that could be useful to others. I guess the message here is find your passion and do that. And you will always be satisfied, and if you're a bit lost, find someone to support you find it.

