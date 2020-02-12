And here we go … another year or another new book of opportunities with 365 pages. Happy New Year to all of you and thank you so much to all the people who have taken the time to share their feedback about the column. It really warms my heart that so many enjoy my column and the books I like. So here's to another year of monthly columns!

Much to my surprise, summer is not really happening and I haven't been able to sit and read out on the deck in the sun as usual. But that doesn't mean I'm not reading at all. The silly season has been my time to catch-up on some reading of my own. Some of you will remember I'm an avid crime novel reader and I recently ploughed through the latest Nicci French, Karin Slaughter and Linda La Plante offerings. Through this I have been able to recharge my batteries for the year ahead of us.

As I write, the library back office is operating at full capacity again with all the new books lined up for processing, looking crisp and shiny. For me it will always be a magical moment, time and time again, to see the sight of a new, untouched, unread book. And not just one, no, actually dozens and dozens of them. Even though we have books coming in throughout the year, we always have the biggest load after the Christmas holiday, all waiting for their turn to get prepared for their library life.

That leads me on to my — non-crime — recommendation of the month, Shaun Bythell's biography Diary of a Bookseller. Bythell owns a book shop in Scotland and writes about his shop, his customers and his life as a bookshop owner and festival organiser. The humour he uses to describe daily life and situations is very subtle and it makes you as the reader think about real life situations we all experience but never really think about. Reading about the situations, however, is so recognisable and real.

For me it was a great read, nicely linking in with the busy month January is for the library.

The Summer Reading Carnival has been very successful and will conclude with a big party for participants at the Davis Library, the Hakeke Street Library will have their first birthday, and there are, of course, some mysterious new plans already cooking in the library kitchen. I can't say exactly what yet but please keep an eye on the Gonville Library Facebook page for more information.