Cadet2020 was a large scale event for cadets from 99NZCF over the country, from Kaitaia to Invercargill. Almost 1000 Army, Navy and Airforce cadets, with about 250 volunteer cadet officers, joined the exercise at Waiouru Army Camp and Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Base Ohakea.

The five-day event began on January 20 and activities included sailing, shooting, archery, paintball, abseiling, mountainbiking, navigation, whitewater rafting, leadership development and basic skills relating to the Army, Navy and Air Force.

"We do a lot of training and it's called the peak experience," says PLTOFF (Pilot Officer) Todd O'Hara. "It's how much risk is acceptable for an activity to be enjoyable, so it feels dangerous but isn't. We balance our activities to make sure they seem difficult and challenging to a cadet, not boring, and might seem dangerous, but we've got safety measures in place."

The three Whanganui Units had five staff and 14 cadets attending Cadet2020.

Overseeing the operation was Commander Andrew Law, RNZN, Commandant New Zealand Cadet Forces, and his 2IC, Wing Commander Andrew Horst, Assistant Commandant. The former is a career naval officer and the latter a volunteer cadet force officer.

"I took over as Commandant of Cadet Forces on November 1," says Commander Law. "One thing that has never ceased to amaze me is the professionalism and dedication of Cadet Force officers. Andrew [Horst] is the Senior Cadet Force Officer in New Zealand. Unit Commanders are at Major, Squadron Leader, Lt Commander level, and there is one that sits above that at Wing Commander, Commander, Lt Colonel level and is the Assistant Commandant. Together we look after and command cadets, and I'm conscious that I've had 32 years in the Navy, but this is month three [in Cadet Forces]. I'm not the expert yet but I can draw on the Assistant Commandant for that history, experience and in-depth knowledge."

Commander Andrew Law (right) with Assistant Commandant Wing Commander Andrew Horst.

Commander Law says while there has been a great deal of New Zealand Defence Force support for Cadet2020, it was organised, planned and led by Cadet Force officers.

"There has been a lot of effort go into health and safety and well-being of the cadets. We do become their parent and guardians. It's about giving them an experience that will challenge them, extend their existing skills and lead them to be better individuals and better citizens. An activity of this scale allows for those challenges."

He says it tests the officers as well, putting them in charge of cadets he hasn't met until now.

"Cadet Force HQ is made up of a small element of regular force personnel, but we work with the 99 Cadet Force units around the country that are commanded and led by Cadet Force officers. We are the oldest youth development organisation in the country at 157 years old. We're often described as New Zealand's best secret and that's a tag line that I hate, because we shouldn't be.

"We've got cadets who have made a conscious choice to sign up for a life less ordinary and to make a difference. We provide them with personal and professional skills and we're developing New Zealand's future leaders."

Advertisement

Cadets returning from an activity. Picture / Paul Brooks

Planning for this event started two years ago. Commander Law says the experiences they have at Cadet2020 are similar to what they get in their home units, but on a much bigger scale.

"It's giving them an immersion into life in the military but the focus is on personal development and leadership skills."

Teamwork on the obstacle course.

While some cadets will eventually join one of the regular forces, Commander Law stresses that the Cadet Forces are not a recruitment arm.

Cadet Forces personnel have day jobs, many of which are proving useful at Cadet2020.

"We have professional firefighters; in our medical team we have a surgeon, theatre nurses ... but they've chosen on a voluntary basis to commit to the Cadet Forces and the cadets."

A large acreage at Waiouru was set up with 111 tents and a Command Post.

"Cadets erected the tents and they took great pride in making sure they were all lined up," says Commander Law.

"They used a 200m piece of string," says Wing Commander Horst. Fire extinguishers were placed at frequent intervals outside the tents.

The area included a recreational space, a canteen and outdoor movie screen.

Through an app called CadetNet and wristbands worn by every cadet, all present at Cadet2020 are accounted for at all times, right down to their bed position and tent number.

A hand-operated siren stands outside the command post.

At the side of the field, something was being refuelled.

"One of the most important activities is occurring as we speak," says Wing Commander Horst. "This is the refuel for the generator that supplies the power to the ice cream fridge.

"One of the inadvertent outcomes from this is you've got 1000 teenagers who don't have their heads buried in devices."

Nearby is the first aid post staffed by Cadet Force officers. Set up like any small hospital it uses what usually serves as Waiouru accommodation.

"They're busy with small stuff, blisters and things like that," says Commander Law. Advanced Paramedic and Cadet Force Officer Josh Sanders is one of the team at the post. He also works month about on the Westpac helicopter.

"We've converted a barrack block into a makeshift aid post," says Josh. "We've had a few nurses who come from ICU and are given a crack at emergency department stuff, so they've been up the front doing triage and a bit of a team game outside. Those who need high-level care come in here."

Cadets on a RIB ride on Lake Moawhango. Picture / Paul Brooks

Hidden away on Waiouru military land is a large man-made lake, the product of Moawhango Dam, part of the Tongariro power scheme. Here the cadets were put through exercises using small yachts, canoes, survival rafts and more.

The Royal New Zealand Navy had supplied a couple of RIBs ( Rigid Inflatable Boats) — high-powered, stable, unsinkable and highly manoeuvrable craft.

In charge of the lake exercises was a Sea Cadet officer, LTCDR Sacha Belcourt.

"I've got a team of 29, all volunteers, with huge support from the Navy, and they're here to give the cadets a fun week. So far we've only had big smiles so I know my team is doing their job properly," he says.

Media people were treated to a fast RIB ride on the lake, returning to shore soaked and happy, with dozens of water-spattered photographs.

Abseiling on the dam. Picture / Paul Brooks

At the end of the lake, on the Moawhango Dam, cadets were abseiling down the sheer concrete.

Among them was 15-year-old Whanganui army cadet Nesian Sutton who was introduced to cadets by a friend, so he thought he might "give it a go".

"My mum took me down and three and a half years later I'm standing here. I've enjoyed it a lot." He says he could have chosen the other cadet corps but "Army is just the best!" Before arriving at the dam he had taken part in white water rafting and was looking forward to the rest of the activities. He says being a cadet has given him knowledge on safety and survival and given him confidence.

The three Whanganui units all parade on separate nights at the Army Hall in Maria Place Extension:

TS Calliope — Navy Cadets, Monday nights 6.30-9pm.

Wanganui Cadet Corp — Army Cadets, Tuesday nights 6.30-9.30pm.

No.9 Squadron — Air Cadets, Wednesday nights 6.45-9.15pm.