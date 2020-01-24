We're really chuffed at the success of our music hall evening, our contribution to the Vintage Weekend celebrations on Saturday. Masterminded by Cathy Gribble, a veteran performer, the show was enjoyed by a capacity audience.

Of course a lot of other locals helped. Irene Loder oversaw the selection of vintage clothing our young ladies modelled, Mike Boag delighted in telling jokes and singing, interrupting the fashion show to model his own lovely dress, and Pat McKenna encouraged his audience to join in a sing-along. I think his rendition of Paddy McGinty's Goat was a real show stopper.

Chris Stedman arrived back in Whanganui from an overseas trip the previous evening and still managed to oblige us with a solo performance on his clarinet, while Frances Brown had the audience in fits of laughter with her skit on how to make the perfect Christmas Cake ... with plenty of alcohol.

A good show, like true love, never runs smooth and we had our share of "glitches" to overcome which we managed with help from good hearted people. Not long before our opening our pianist was unavailable. Frantic phone calls ensued and Karl Frost came to the rescue. One of our models became ill. Who would take her place? Why Miss Milly Manning, home for the holidays, a perfect substitute only too happy to help. Who will do the lighting? "I could do it," Freyja Wrigglesworth offered. Not only that, she also modelled and designed our poster.

Cathy's two daughters were marvellous, managing the bar, styling hair and makeup and dressing the stage. I have tremendous admiration for the young people who so gladly offered their talents to support us.

As Mike Boag said, "Fifteen days ago this was just an idea." It's a tribute to all involved that we managed to put together a show that our audience enjoyed. We were worried that so many events on at the same time would make for low audience numbers but we were delighted with the response. We hope they enjoyed it as much as we did."