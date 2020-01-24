Since filing in folders inside cabinets went the way of fax machines, Paper Palace has been inundated with filing materials of all sorts.

Last year WhEBsters pulled hundreds of ring binders apart so the shiny stuff could be put in the scrap metal bin at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre (WRRC). The thick cardboard was thrown in the fibre bins for recycling.

Paper Palace holds plenty more arch lever folders, as well as display folders with 12 to 20 sleeves, for filing the old-fashioned way.

WhEBster Dianne Dunn with ring binders in Paper Palace. PICTURE / MARGI KEYS

WhEBster Dianne Dunn is a whizz at tidying and reorganising the rooms in the Re-Use Academy (RUA). She has given Paper Palace a new look — A4 plastic pockets, filing cabinet dividers, old cards, maps, calendars, tissue paper and wallpaper are displayed so much better than before. Dianne repurposes folders and other stuff from the RUA. You'll see her creative efforts on the corridor walls when you visit.

Bring us your much-loved old National Geographic magazines. Heritage and Forest & Bird mags too — they are popular with visitors. We'll also take House & Garden, NZ Gardener and Cuisine mags.

Sustainable Whanganui members would like you to think who might read the mags you don't want. Glossy women's magazines tend to be thrown out for recycling.

Please tell your friends that the more we can reuse and repurpose stuff the better. If you're creative, you'll find items for your artworks. Just give us a donation.

Find us between 10am and 4pm weekdays and for two hours from 10.30 on Saturdays at 83 Maria Place extension, in the wooden building (that used to be a prison) behind the WRRC.

Sustainable Whanganui is on Facebook. Like us to get updates on items that have been donated recently.