So 2020 has begun, and as a seasoned fitness professional I know how hard it can be to get back into the exercise routine, especially after the Christmas New Year holiday period. Some of you may have lost the momentum of routine and while your head is telling you to get moving, it's also telling you, hey, maybe just stay on the couch a few more days. Having a break from routine is good — it can give you time to rethink and reboot yourself into a fresh start.

However, having a gym membership doesn't mean you will have an endless supply of motivation either — not everyone is motivated 100 per cent of the time. That's where we come in. Being a member of Her Fitness guarantees that we will have regular contact with you to keep you on track and accountable and we know this makes all the difference to many of our members. If you are new to exercise, and your new year's resolution is to become fit and healthy then let us help you make a start.

Stepping inside a gym for the first time can be a daunting experience for some people as their preconceived ideas of what a gym will look like is formed from unrealistic images in magazines and the internet. I have been in the industry for more than 30 years and I still get nervous walking into another gym. I don't know what to expect, will there be anyone to help me especially if the equipment is different from what I'm used to.

You could try this at home, or you could join a gym for professional advice and guidance. PICTURE / GETTY IMAGES

We know and understand this can be a stumbling block for some. If you are considering coming to see us just remember everyone who walked through our doors was a newbie and just like you they were unsure and nervous, and didn't know what to expect. We remember what it's like to start at square one and that is exactly where you will start. Whether your goals are to lose weight, improve your fitness, change your shape, reduce stress, train for a sport, rehabilitate, work with an existing injury or health concern, you will always start at square one.

We promise you will take it slowly and build up a foundation of strength before you progress. As you increase your mobility and fitness you will then be ready to take on new challenges. Exercising can be fun, it's also a challenge but the rewards are all positive. So forget those adverts you saw promising quick fixes with unrealistic images. It's all about pressing forward one small step at a time and forming new healthful habits. Take your first step into Her Fitness and make 2020 your best year yet.