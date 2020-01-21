La Fiesta looms, running from February 9 to March 8, and included in the festival to showcase wonder women are three exhibitions of women artists to be held in the newest incarnation of Space Studio and Gallery.

The central exhibition, organised by Vanessa Wairata Edwards, is called KuaOHO WOKE — Women of Knowledge Empowered — and features work by Alexis Neal, Naani Waitai, Cecelia Kumeroa, Rongomaiaia Te Whaiti, Kezia Whakamoe, Kura Te Waru-Rewiri, Jasmine Horton, Gabrielle Belz, Vanessa Wairata Edwards, Erana Kaa, Stevie Houkamau and Tania Pirikahu.

"The exhibition is a group of Maori women from Whanganui and around the North Island," says Vanessa. "They have been invited into the show to speak to the concept of WOKE, or awareness of social justice, gender identity, any kind of social commentary on being aware and conscious at this time or in the past. Four are local, including myself."

It came out of a conversation with Carla Donson, Women's Network manager and co-ordinator of La Fiesta.

"I have always been aware that one of the missing puzzle pieces of La Fiesta has been a strong representation of our Maori women's voice," says Carla. "Having someone who could champion it, who comes from within that kaupapa Maori perspective was pivotal."

"A significant part of that is Vanessa is an established artist so not only did I want Vanessa to be our champion but one of the feature artists as well.

"I was aware that in the history of Space [Studio and Gallery] there hasn't been a show of this magnitude. We felt all of these things coming together ... fitting within the festival kaupapa and having it placed at Space ... all of those things seemed to dovetail nicely."

"When Sarah mentioned that the three exhibitions would be the first in the new Space, opening a new community space like that is an important event and, given that there will be a large body of Maori females there, it felt right to take it from a Maori approach and open it in that way — clearing and blessing the space, blessing the artworks and acknowledging the relationships between us three," says Vanessa.

"I'm super excited," says Sarah. "It's going to be very special. There's a lot invested in the opening of this new building for us. We feel like we're moving into a new chapter and the calibre of shows each year are getting bigger and better and we're getting more reach nationally with artists as well as supporting the local community."

All the artists are successful at a national level, says Vanessa.

"We've got ceramicists, painters, a fashion designer, printmakers, projection artists etc. Some are tutors — Kura Tewaru Rewiri is a tutor in Maori Visual Arts at Massey and has gained national recognition with a Waka Toi award. Also Alexis Neal who was a Sarjeant Artist in Residence and has recently a finalist in the Wallace Awards."

Alongside the central exhibition are shows by local artist Tia Ranginui and Taranaki-based artist Teresa Goodin.

"Three very strong shows," says Vanessa. "There's going to be a lot of oestrogen in there!" The exhibitions open at 5.30pm on Saturday, February 22.