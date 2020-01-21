In partnership with Action Personnel, Louise Bird has set up the Outsourced Temp Agency in Whanganui.

"About six months ago I was having a chat with friends and one mentioned that her husband has trouble finding people for his business. I realised, through my networks I have quite a few friends who are well qualified, raising young families, not in a position or wanting to be in full-time work, or necessarily even ongoing part-time work, but have capacity for some work, whether it's a contract or perhaps a part-time role with flexible times."

Louise did some research and found there was a big gap in the market, especially for an agency supplying administration, retail, hospitality and events staff.

Louise's background is in marketing and Whanganui people would know her from her former role with NZ Masters Games.

"I got started, hired someone to design a logo, did my research, met with Whanganui and Partners ... " Then something came up and she delayed her business launch, during which time and Action Personnel from Palmerston North moved in, wanting to extend their Whanganui market.

"I got in touch with Andrew, the managing director and we had a meeting and decided to form a strategic alliance and work together, rather than in competition. They prefer to have someone local here."

Louise will still work under her Outsourced Temp Agency Brand, working part-time, with someone from Palmerston North coming over to fill up the week.

Further down the track she says the alliance will become a formalised partnership.

She works out of an office in Wicksteed Tce.

Through her own networks Louise has about 35 temp staff ready to go, without investing a lot in advertising.

"I feel I want this business to grow organically," she says. "I plan to just steadily grow." She has already joined the Chamber of Commerce.

With Whanganui growing and having reached an all-time high population, Louise felt it was time to launch the business.

"I feel like Whanganui in a good healthy place in terms of its economy."

She says new businesses need help but not necessarily another PAYE staff member, so the staff are employed by Louise and contracted out to businesses.

"That means they're not taking on the risk of another full-timer."

Louise wants to supply staff when businesses need someone to help for a specific time period, perhaps to fill an order or perform a particular one-off task.

"It's about filling that niche."

Outsourced takes care of all the interviewing, vetting, reference and CV checking.

"It's about taking all that away from the businesses.

"The research I've done is showing we're moving towards a bit of a 'gig' economy, where people are holding multiple jobs at once, so they're looking for flexibility around childcare, lifestyle, so that's something we can offer. It also gives people the opportunity to say a job may not suit.

"While initially specialising in admin, retail and hospitality roles, we are a full service recruitment agency — recruiting for one-off type roles to temporary placements to permanent positions across all industries.

"We have a great database of available temps and shall recruit suitable candidates for specialised and permanent roles.

"So whether you are a business owner needing an extra pair of hands (or two) or a job seeker we would love to hear from you:

PH Louise on 0210 620 292

Drop into Suite 5, Wicksteed Terrace, 9.30am — 1.30pm Mon, Tues, Thurs.