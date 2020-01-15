Hoorah for the 2020 New Zealand Opera School, says this year's intake of 21 students.

The energy exuded by these new students is palpable. They are all excited and working like there's no tomorrow.

The vocal training, provided particularly by overseas tutors Nuccia Focile [Royal college of Music, London,] and Glenn Winslade, renowned Australian vocal coach, is intense, and both are thrilled with the musical prowess shown by this year's students. School chairman and founder Donald Trott said this year's intake is an extremely eager and talented group of singers.

"From the first day you could feel their dedication and see their work ethic …every one of them was keen to work hard. And this what the school is about… intensive work. Their achievement with the school will be theirs and ours for guiding them through."

Nuccia Focile said her tutorials were a joy.

"I teach opera students from all over the world in London which is always exciting. But these New Zealand students are so hard working and focused, they make me very happy."

Glenn Winslade is relieved to be in New Zealand for two reasons.

Being from Sydney, where months of raging bush fires have caused heart ache and devastation, he is pleased to have a breather from the constant, often debilitating thick smoke, the deep sadness of people who have lost their homes and the general feeling of gloom.

"I never thought I would drive across the Sydney Harbour Bridge and not be able to see the opera house."

His home on the edge of a national park in north Sydney has so far survived but he is constantly keeping an eye on the Australian Fire Service news site.

"Being here at the school is so positive and rewarding it's the respite I needed. The students are such a willing, talented group, I'm very happy to be here."

Glenn Winslade - International Tutor with opera student Anna Simmons. PICTURE / JOHN WANSBROUGH

New director of Stagecraft Jackie Coates is taking the students individually each day for acting training.

Her passion for theatre and opera for young people has been fueled by her studies with a Masters degree in Theatre Directing from Victoria University in Wellington, working as assistant director for the |New Zealand International Festival of Arts and directing Shakespeare for Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School.

After the opera school where she will direct and choreograph the final night concert in the Wanganui Royal Opera House, Jackie will return to Leeds in Britain where she is working in opera and theatre.

Last Wednesday the Luncheon Recital concert at Heritage House became the new Afternoon Tea Recital and was a resounding success once again, attracting a capacity audience.

Donald said it was very heartening to know the people of Whanganui remained so supportive of the school.

"This is our 26th year and the school is very strong, focused and again very popular."

Even the famed River Boat concert of last year [the 25th year] was still being talked about by many people who described it as an "absolute knockout". Even though it can't be repeated this year, bookings for opera events are selling fast.

"With the weather so far it's a blessing. The hectic winds would have utterly wrecked any outdoor concert," he said.

And this year's 21 students say they are so relieved and grateful to have been selected. There's nothing more exciting than the intensive vocal coaching with the world acclaimed tutors, they say.

"We are happy, we have amazing energy and are so grateful to have this school…and that we were accepted," say Samoan brothers Alfred and Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono.

Baritone Angus Simmons, here for a second time, said the coaching is helping him towards travelling to Dresden in Germany with his wife Anna [soprano] also a student, where the pair will attempt to break into the international opera world.

"So being here is very special to us. New Zealand fledgling opera singers are so fortunate to have this great school."