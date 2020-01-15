As wildfires sweep through Australian bush and disaster befalls humans and wildlife, New Zealanders are rushing to help.

Firefighters are crossing the ditch to lend a hand and donations are pouring in. And there's a new way to assist efforts to save the unique fauna of Australia — wildlife pouches.

Local Steampunk group Copper Cogs and Corsets call them "joey pouches" and they've brought their sewing skills to support the cause. Their rural headquarters, The Hangar, is busy with pattern cutting, sewing and hilarity.

"In the bushfires there are lots of little orphaned animals," says Joe-Joe Yates, otherwise known as Lady Kraken. "We are making joey pouches."

Lizzette Britton says rescuers are coming across lots of young animals, particularly marsupials, separated from their mothers.

"These are little bags that rescuers are keeping the babies in because there is no mother and no natural pouch."

Members of Copper Cogs and Corsets (and one who insists she is NOT a member) are responding to calls made on Australian websites for pouches.

"Each pouch has an outer and three inners, so they can change them and wash them," says Lizzette. She says there are people all around the world making pouches for the rescue efforts.

"This is something everybody can do to help in a way that's not costing money. It's our little way of helping."

Advertisement

The Hospice Shop in Tawa St has assisted by donating material for the pouches.

While sewing machines are running hot, expert cutter Faith uses a clever power tool — like a small skillsaw — to cut patterns in bulk.

"Every day there's a list on the website of what's needed." The website provides patterns for pouches in different sizes as well as such diverse objects as bat wraps and koala mittens and puts out the call for all manner of cages, devices and even towels. Of course, donations of money are always welcome.

"Even if they end up with too many for now, rescue people need them other times of the year, anyway," says Joe-Joe.

Faith says she expects the animals will be grateful.

You can catch up with Copper Cogs and Corsets this Vintage Weekend at their HQ in the former Petre House. Find out what Steampunk is about and get your photo taken in style.