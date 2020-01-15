It is only fitting that New Zealand jazz star Geoffrey Culverwell is coming to town on Vintage Weekend, bringing his latest musical adventure Doubleclick.

Geoffrey has been a constant on the New Zealand jazz scene for many years, with more than 1500 credits to his name from recording sessions, live shows, tours, television and film.

In his present incarnation, he is joined by guitarist Robert Kingi. These two got together as a duo after enjoying a jam session with flute and acoustic guitar. The partnership grew out of, in Geoff's words, "the sheer purity of sound", and blossomed into a performance where he can express his multi — instrumental and inventive talents. The music incorporates percussion and guitar loops, through which flute, vocals, trumpet and flugel horn flow.

The repertoire covers a wide spectrum of styles — bossa nova, jazz, funk, Afro Cuban and pop. The extensive improvisations make it decidedly jazz. The music swings with the rhythms, beautiful songs and instrumental themes that both musicians love to play.

This will be an ideal time to sit back and enjoy the relaxed hospitality of Lucky Bar, 53 Wilson St. The music is set to begin at 6pm on Sunday, January 19.

General Admission is $20, with discounts for students and jazz club members.