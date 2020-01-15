After a lifetime of working in the streets of Whanganui, former council worker Stewart Gray remembers the people who shared his vocation.

Part 2

In 1969 I joined the council workforce. With limited work experience I was part of different gangs that performed various duties that included slab footpath repair, concrete and colash driveway establishment, crib-wall reinforcement, labouring in sealing and paving roadway gangs and other miscellaneous tasks. Intermittently I was a relief worker on the rubbish trucks. In those days rubbish was collected by two three-man gangs. The Gonville/Castlecliff run on Friday was the most onerous and Tuesday's run in Springvale, with its newly established subdivisions, contained the most problematic rubbish. The general state of rubbish tins was variable with bin erosion causing problems from time to time. Rubbish was usually wrapped in newspaper (if at all) and, on occasion, smouldering ash, if not initially identified, presented a fire hazard in the truck and sometimes at the dump. Maggots and other unpleasant forms of refuse were an accepted part of the job and presented no real problems, although various forms of dust may have had insidious health implications about which we were unaware.

The two rubbish collectors were stationed on a low-lying stand at the back of the vehicle and, depending on the situation, would either collect bins independently or work collaboratively, with one worker collecting and then throwing the bin to their workmate who would receive, empty and return, in what was usually a seamless operation. But not always. The system relied on the integrity of the bin and, sometimes, the nature of its contents. Working off the back of a truck in all weathers on a vehicle that is constantly stopping, starting, accelerating and decelerating would seem to be fraught with safety implications but the driver and the experienced workers had a good rapport and I don't think there were too many problems. But the nous required to work in such situations was not always evident in new recruits.

As an inexperienced worker I had two accidents. Once, when I jumped off the reasonably fast moving truck to retrieve a bin on the other side of the road, I made a fundamental error. The path of my destination was at right angles to the momentum of the truck. I learnt that in such a situation it's crucial to select the correct plant foot otherwise you hi-five the road. On the other occasion it wasn't my fault. My experienced workmate inadvertently (I think) released a section of the rapidly accelerating vehicle that I was holding on to. The release sent me backwards and I no longer had any connection to the vehicle. I think I did a backward somersault and landed on my face. The accident was potentially quite serious but, no worry, no forms to fill in, no reports to make, all in a day's work — well not quite — I had the rest of the day off. Rubbish collecting was not my favourite job, but it had one consolation — on a Friday at the completion of the run at around about 3pm the two gangs would sojourn to the Castlecliff Club where the management would provide "refreshments" before we made our weary way back to the yard.

In my life as a council gang member I was just as a dogs-body, a labourer who observed how with improvisation, knowledge or application of basic technique, experienced men did the job. I think this was best illustrated when we were required to pave the cycle track in Cooks Gardens. The paving gang was a composite one made up from different members of the workforce and operated only in the summer season. Peter Puohotaua operated the hot mix plant. He was a World War II veteran and while in Italy he learnt Italian. Multi-lingual, a great operator of the front-end loader and an all round good guy. Bert Marriner was also a World War II veteran. He served in the navy, I think in the engine room, and the escapades of the forces that he described when stationed in Cairo were eye opening for a naive person such as myself. Bert had the reputation of being irascible but we got on well together. Lou Tidd was the other World War II veteran in the group. He fought at El Alamein and Tobruk and would always give 100 per cent in any job he was given.

The task of navigating the paving machine, which was large by today's standards, around the steeply banked track at Cooks Gardens was a formidable one but didn't seem to faze the crew. The job was completed in several days by use of a large roller at lower ground level to stabilise the paver by coupling the two machines with two props. The job didn't require any involvement from the engineering department, but alas, as the operation took place in full view of council office staff it aroused the interest of a junior engineering staff member who, from day one, would take leave of his job and very generously give Bert, who was the machine operator, the advantage of his depth of experience and very considerable knowledge.

From the outset it was really apparent to us that Bert really, really appreciated that advice! On day two similar guidance was offered and I think you could euphemistically say the office junior was told to go away. The gang was left in no doubt what would happen if further advice was tendered; and we waited for the inevitable on the third day. Sure enough, it happened, Bert spotted his approach. From 100 paces one could observe Bert's malevolent and malignant intent. Body language told the story. Initially he seemed to be fighting the machine for impeding his speedy descent but on hitting the ground he proceeded to advance toward the object of his anger at a galloping hobble. In goodly time the hapless young trainee engineer seemed to realise the imminent danger and suddenly remembered the urgency of a job he had in the office. The ignominy of his retreat was partly offset by the magnificence of his hurdling technique as he scaled the fence to ensure his escape. He was never seen again. A victory for the worker and a great example of how worker/management relations should be conducted.

To be continued ...