The origin of Whanganui Vintage Weekend can be traced back to the International Vintage Car Club Rally held in this city in 2012. More than 800 cars from around the world lined Whanganui streets and parked up at the racecourse for viewing, as well as participating in competition drives around the district.

Since then the local VCC has maintained a strong presence in Saturday's Mainstreet Caboodle and Vintage Weekend as a whole, this year being no exception. It all starts with the Park-Up in Victoria Ave at the Mainstreet Caboodle this Saturday, with cars arriving from 8am and public viewing 10am to 4pm. Vehicles range from veteran, vintage and classic to hot rods, trucks, novelty vehicles, muscle cars and more.

After 4pm is the Classic Cruise, where vehicles leave from Mitre 10 Mega carpark at 5pm. Residents at Whanganui's rest homes are in for a treat as cars will visit them. Participants will meet at the Grand Hotel afterwards.

On Sunday drivers take part in the Burma Rally with 80 cars participating. Wanganui VCC club captain, Frank James, says the first car will be away at 9am from Somme Pde near Moutoa Gardens.

"They should be back at the clubrooms between 3 and 4pm for a cup of tea. Dinner and prizegiving is at Laird Park Bowling Club at 6pm that night.

"On Monday, Bruce (Ardell) has a low-key Anniversary Day run from Cornmarket Reserve. We'll drive for an hour and end up at some place of interest for a cup of tea."