Mainstreet Caboodle, Whanganui's largest street carnival, celebrates 10 years this Saturday.

For 14 hours, the central business district becomes a fairground of attractions and events, scored with a soundtrack from bands, kapa haka and cultural and community entertainment.

Part of the Wellington Anniversary Whanganui Vintage Weekend, Mainstreet Caboodle runs from 10am to midnight on Saturday.

It's outlined in a glossy brochure, but it starts with cars of all vintages lining Victoria Ave for public perusal. Organised by Wanganui Vintage Car Club (VCC), it has been a feature of the Caboodle since a big, international rally in 2012.

One event is a collaboration between Whanganui District Library and Retro Radios, combining their unique offerings in a "Sound Lounge".

"Retro Radios is an outfit in Dannevirke which takes old radios and refurbishes them, putting in all new technology, like bluetooth etc," says Mainstreet's Kelly Scarrow. "They will have a huge collection of radios for sale, and the library is launching their vinyl album collection in their pop-up record lounge, which is going to be in the former Camera Centre."

Bands will be performing on two sponsored stages: Bayleys Stage and More FM Majestic Stage.

"They're all local bands. We're showcasing local talent," says Kelly. Music will go on from 10am through the night.

In "Simmer Down" eateries and cafes in the Bridge Block are encouraged to spread themselves out into the road. The block is closed to traffic for the duration.

"There will be a stage there, with performances provided by Blue Truck Entertainment. The event is sponsored by Ray White Real Estate," says Kelly.

"There will also be a band called Kitset playing there," says Geoff Follett of Mainstreet. Kitset is a three-piece acoustic combo combining the talents of Marco Perry, Katie Gordon and Fraser McKenzie.

"I'll also get some of the buskers from the street and get them on that stage at certain times," says Geoff.

To celebrate 10 years of Caboodle, three restaurants – La Quattro, Momiji and Stellar – are providing the Decade Dinner in Momiji's courtyard from 6.30.

Many events make up Mainstreet Caboodle, with Victoria's Steampunk Tea Pot Races, the Looking Good Costume Competition, rides up and down the street and lots to do in the Family Zone, lots of shopping and plenty to see.

"This is not just an event that rolls out every year," says Kelly. "This is growing."

The costume competition, celebrating heritage clothing of any era, is a highlight.

"People can register for that on-line (at www.themetropolitanclub) or enter on the day," says Geoff.

"That's run in collaboration with the Metropolitan Club, Matt and Rose, formerly of Glory Days," says Kelly.

"There are lots of prizes up for grabs.

"We must acknowledge the Vintage Car Club. They support us, they are there every year and they do an amazing job. They bring so much to the event and they are a definite drawcard to out-of-towners.

"We would also like to pay tribute to the late Ed Boyd, who did so much work with the VCC and the Caboodle and was one of the founders of our event."

The Caboodle is a great opportunity for shops and cafes to stay open, she says.

Peter Ross of the newly opened Orange Cafe says they will remain open for business until 6pm this Saturday.