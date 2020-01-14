Are you dressing up in a retro outfit for Vintage Weekend?

The Whanganui Environment Base (WhEB) has fabric galore. You could spend the next two days putting your outfit together.

Before Christmas, boxes of patterns, fabric and sewing notions were intercepted by one of our WhEBsters (volunteers who work at the WhEB). The contents were on their way to landfill, after Cullinane College decided to discontinue its soft tech courses.

Lyn Pearson was on deck that day.

"I was astonished at all the reusable stuff being thrown away," said Lyn. "The Re-Use Academy is the place for it, not landfill." Fortunately, all the patterns were "bought" last week.

WhEBster Janet Fyson was inundated with fabrics in Textile Treasures last week.

At the WhEB, we wish more people would rethink before biffing stuff.

"Rethinking comes before the other R words like repair, recover, reuse and repurpose," educator and WhEBster Peter Watson says.

"Without rethinking, our options for biffing items we don't want, without any thought to the consequences, all the other R words are ineffective."

Peter follows a strict regime of rethinking that stems from his childhood. He was brought up in post-war England where resources were scarce and food was rationed.

"Parcels were wrapped in brown paper and string which were reused. Almost everything in those days was saved.

"It's imperative that we question what we do with our waste." Habits of a lifetime are hard to break but we must start somewhere. I'm learning from Peter.

Sustainable Whanganui trustee Graham Pearson said a couple who were visiting from Taranaki told him they've learned to ensure their containers are in the car.

"It's challenging to think hard and find a way to repurpose things. You've got to plan ahead.

"Have your keep cup with you — one in the car and one in your bag.

"You need your reusable bags and cartons in your vehicle before your head to the supermarket."

It's the Boy Scout/Girl Guide motto: be prepared.