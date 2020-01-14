The Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui is proud to host the first Whanganui screening of Dancing with Atoms, the acclaimed documentary about the "Sir Ed of science", Whanganui born Sir Paul Callaghan.

Dancing with Atoms is produced and directed by leading New Zealand documentary maker Shirley Horrocks. Shirley will be in Whanganui and will introduce the film. It will also be attended by Sir Paul's brother, Jim Callaghan.

Dancing with Atoms is an invaluable survey of the work and legacy of Sir Paul Callaghan, the 2011 New Zealander of the year. A great physicist, science communicator, Arctic researcher, entrepreneur, environmentalist and collaborator with writers and artists, Sir Paul's brilliant and inquiring mind made him one of New Zealand's most engaging and exciting public figures.

"It was the wonder of science that charged him. He was tremendously excited by it and he wanted to convey that excitement to other people." — Kim Hill RNZ.

Born in Whanganui in 1947, Sir Paul attended Whanganui Technical College (now Whanganui City College) before moving on to his first degree in physics at Victoria University of Wellington. Sir Paul ultimately used nuclear magnetic resonance in the same way a choreographer might direct a dance, and in Dancing with Atoms Shirley Horrocks documents his world of atoms and molecules. A fervent environmentalist, Sir Paul saw New Zealand as "a place where talent wants to live" and his desire was to make the mainland predator-free.

Advertisement

Dancing With Atoms, Wednesday, January 29, 7pm at Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui

Tickets: $5/$7 from Sarjeant on the Quay or call 06 349 0506.