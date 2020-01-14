We are proud of our city, aren't we? Most of us are, and we all do our bit to keep our homes and our streets presentable.

That's what common or garden human pride is (as opposed to the deadly sin): it's that need to present our best face to our friends, neighbours and visitors. That's why we maintain lawns and gardens and, within the usual constraints of economy and ability, keep our homes looking their best.

However, it appears there are people who couldn't care less, and they're allowed to get away with it.

This is not an editorial about domestic untidiness: This is a condemnation of those who let their houses fall apart and their frontages assault the senses, and a rap over the knuckles for those in authority who allow it to happen without consequence.

Drive around our streets and discover the wonders of dereliction and indifference. See the empty houses that owners have let fall into ruin, some way beyond repair.

The first sign is the grass verge. It is our job (not the Whanganui District Council's) to maintain the berm outside our home. Owners or renters, the responsibility is the same — at least keep the grass short. When you see a berm so overgrown you could hide an army or a fleet of rusted cars in it, you know what's on the other side of the fence, and it's not pretty.

There are too many empty, derelict houses in Whanganui and their owners evidently couldn't give a toss. There's a place in Stewart St which is a haven for vermin. The owner used to rent it out — shame on him! — but since the last tenant left, the house and section have been left to rot. The house is a dangerous wreck, the yard an overgrown, rubbish-strewn disgrace. Would the owner like to live next door to this pit? I think not, but he has no qualms about inflicting his filthy mess on other residents. It has been like this for months and, apart from removing a couple of rubbish bags, our very expensive Council has done nothing about it. Their records would have the owner's name and address — take it from there, Council.

There are plenty more ... like an empty property in Pitt St. One assumes it's empty, because no sentient being could possibly live in such filth and squalor.

Why are these dumps allowed to lower the tone of the street and the city? Why are they allowed to provide sanctuary to rats and disease? Where are the Council teeth that seem to be able to bite when law-abiding folk come up against compliance issues and rates demands? Why are the owners not issued with "fix it or else" orders, and, if they are, why are such notices not enforced? More important, why is the rest of the street having to endure these disgusting displays of landlord indifference?

When Whanganui is celebrating so much, there is an element of its citizenry raising the middle finger to the rest. Are they absentee landlords, to whom the rules don't apply?

Slum properties do not belong in a town which has received recognition for its beauty and prides itself on forward thinking and technological progress. If we are to attract good people to Whanganui we need to up our game and change our image. Council knows who is letting us down and, we presume, the power to rectify it. It would be good to see it done.