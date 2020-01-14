THIS WEEKEND

What: Whanganui Vintage Weekend 2020. Events and activities from Saturday to Monday.

SATURDAY

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS GOES RETRO

What: The market takes on the groove for Whanganui Vintage Weekend. Who knows what treasure from the past you may find.

When: This Saturday. We have added an hour and will be open from 8.30am until 2pm.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

SUNDAY

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC MASSES

What: Traditional Latin Catholic Masses at St Anthony's.

When: 7.30am Low Mass, 9am High (Sung) Mass, 11am Low Mass

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.

Advertisement

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC FAITH

What: Learn more about the traditional Catholic faith.

When: Sundays at 6.30pm.

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, Boys' School, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.

Details: Inquiries on 344 3814.

COMING UP

ST JOHN BOOKSALE

What: A huge selection of second hand books. Jigsaw puzzles half price, novels 10 for $1 and boxes of books from $2 a box.

When: Thursday, January 16, 10am-7pm; Friday, January 17, 10am-6pm; Saturday, January 18, 10am-4pm.

Where: 25 Tawa St, Gonville.

BURNS SUPPER

What: Whanganui Robert Burns Club. An evening of Scottish fare and entertainment.

When: Friday, January 17, 6.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel, St Hill St.

Details: For tickets phone Wally 343 1823.

GREAT OPERA MOMENTS

What: Be entertained by all the students of the NZ Opera School as they wrap up Opera Week with a grand performance.

When: Saturday, January 18, 7.30pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $35, Senior/student $30.

LUCKY BAR + KITCHEN

What: ASKYA and James Abberley (AUS). Producer/singer/songwriter ASKYA blends Folk and Electronic elements and in this all acoustic show. He'll play songs he's written while living between Switzerland and Margaret River, Western Australia. Support act James Abberley's newest release (Kings and Conquerors) is available on Spotify and other digital streaming platforms.

When: January 26, 6pm.

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Screening: Paul Callaghan: Dancing With Atoms. A survey of the work and legacy of 2011 New Zealander of the year, Sir Paul Callaghan. After a career as a physicist, science communicator and entrepreneur, Callaghan turned to art–science collaborations, economics and conservation. Introduced by film maker Shirley Horrocks.

When: Wednesday, January 29, 7pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui

Details: $5/$7 from Sarjeant on the Quay or by calling 06 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Screening: Peter Peryer, The Art of Seeing. Shirley Horrocks' portrait of the life and career of one of New Zealand's most important photographers, who dedicated his life to seeing and making works of art out of the everyday. Introduced by Shirley Horrocks.

When: Thursday, January 30, 7pm

Where: Davis Lecture Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt Street, Whanganui

Details: $10/$12 from Sarjeant on the Quay or by calling 06 349 0506

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice. January: Tia Ranginui. Each month we invite a member of our community to make a personal selection of their favourite works from the Sarjeant Collection which are then staged as an online exhibition at Sarjeant.org.nz/exhibitions. January's My Choice is chosen by photographer Tia Ranginui.

When: Until January 31.

Details: 349 0506.

Advertisement

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Turn of the Century - A new perspective on 100 years of collecting and exhibiting, bringing together historical and contemporary works from the gallery's collection alongside newly commissioned pieces by 10 innovative artists.

When: To February 9

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Julia Holden: Her Indoors. More than 40 new works by artist Julia Holden. Painted portraits and audio recordings combine to form a singular collective portrait of the women Holden met while Artist-in-Residence at Tylee Cottage.

When: until February 2.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay. Inquiries 06 349 0506.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: Alphabet Soup, a Group Show by 26 artists.

When: Wednesday to Saturday 9am-3pm. Exhibition finishes Saturday, February 15.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Owen Mapp: Dragons & Taniwha - 50 years an artist carver. A retrospective exhibition celebrating Mapp's achievement as the country's first professional contemporary artist carver of bone and the influence he has had on the carvers who followed.

When: To March 29.

Where: Sarjeant object gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay

Details: 06 349 0506

REGULAR

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much.

When: Fridays, 12.30-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

BADMINTON

What: Whanganui badminton club. feather shuttles, timed games.

When: Mondays, 7.30pm.

Details: $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 7766015.

BLIND CRAFT

What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.

When: Monday and Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm.

Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.

COTTON-ON QUILTING

What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley 344 8477.

COUNTRY MUSIC

What: Country Road Variety Music Group

When: 1st & 3rd Sundays of the month. Doors open 1pm.

Where: Club Metro.

Details: $3 entry. Lucky door prize $10.

CRAFT GROUP

What: Eastside Craft Group.

When: Wednesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke Street Library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

FELDENKRAIS MOVEMENT CLASSES

What: Finding ease in your everyday movement

When: Mondays, 7pm (except school holidays)

Where: Community House, 60 Ridgway St

Cost: 10-week sub $110 / casual $14

Details: Katharina 342 7892 / katharina.sporl@gmail.com

FUN FOR LITTLIES

What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.

When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: $1 per child.

GRIEF SUPPORT

What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate friends, bereaved parents grief support meet for casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died - of any cause, of any age - are invited.

When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.

Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.

HANDCRAFT WANGANUI

What: Quality handcrafts by locals.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

INDOOR BOWLS

What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive. All welcome.

When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.

Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.

Details: $2 a visit, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

MAHJONG AND CRIBBAGE

When: Tuesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke St library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

MEDITATION

What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation.

When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes Saturdays 2-3pm (winter), 9-10am (summer).

Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.

Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation suitable for all.

When: Saturdays 10.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours 200B Victoria Ave

Details: Donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Living fully in the present moment with relaxed & aware body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month at 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

What: Narcotics Anonymous Group. Confidentially assured. Long term recovery.

When: Sundays at 7pm.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: Contact Paul, 0800 628 632.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Spacious rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

RIVER CITY UKULELES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 6.30-8.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Details: Colin Luttrell 021 1734680.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TABLE TENNIS

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.

Where: Jubilee Stadium.

Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.

WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's 19th and 20th century buildings and monuments, its history, people of interest and events that have fashioned our city.

When: During Summer, Tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday (duration approx 1 hour 40 min). For other times, ring the i-Site for a bookin.g

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.

When: Every Monday at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, competitions, garden visits, activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest Lounge, Guyton st.

Details: Club secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

WANGANUI TURNERS AND WOODCRAFT CLUB

What: Scroll sawing, woodturning and woodcraft.

When: 1st, 2nd and last Wednesday of the month, 7.30-10.30pm.

Where: City College Woodworking Room, St Hill St

Details: Dave, 06 343 2806 or 022 631 6979 (evenings), Jon, 06 343 8511.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday, all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

WIDOWS' CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP

What: meets in a different cafe each week for support, encouragement and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

YOGA

What: Investigation of asana, for strength, alignment and stability.

When: Sundays 8.30am General, 10am Beginners

Where: 83 Guyton St

Details: $12 casual. 0211033394 embarkyoga@gmail.com

Whanganui Happenings is a free Midweek service for non-profit groups. Contact paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz