The fruits of the suburban rejuvenation project Step Up Durie Hill are becoming more obvious with the suburb showing definite signs of new life.

Now the wall of Durie Hill Fish Shop is getting the treatment with a mural painted by local artist Sonia Forsey.

"I went to a few of the Step Up Durie Hill meetings," she says, "and there was a suggestion to do a mural. I said I'd give it a go."

A grant from Creative Communities and Sonia's talent enabled it to happen.

The fish depicted in the mural is a red fin bully, a native species.

"I guess I was trying to make people aware of how special our fish are."

She was quick to point out it's not an eating fish.

Will there be more murals?

"It's quite fun: I'd like to do more," says Sonia.