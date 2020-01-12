If it's got wheels, it's welcome in Wheels in Wanganui, says the event's organisers Angela and Andre Teal.

Wheels in Wanganui is a biennial event, 2020 marks its third time and Angela and Andre are confident this year is bigger and better, with spaces still available for anyone who wants to show off their vehicles.

Angela, Andre and the volunteer crew have been organising vehicles big and small to fill the large space provided at Wanganui Racecourse. On the day they will be wearing new high-vis tops sponsored by Display Associates.

Other sponsors are Loaders, who will supply barriers to stop traffic impeding truck access in Ingestre St extension; McCarthy Transport Ltd; and Carters, who supplied framing for the sign at the Carlton Ave / London St roundabout.

Bret Field of the Jockey Club has allowed Wheels in Wanganui to make a permanent biennial booking at the racecourse.

"Every bit of sponsorship helps," says Angela. "Wanganui Motors is supporting us with goody bags to hand out. All we need now is support from the community on the day.

"I'm very grateful for what we've got and we've done all right over the years."

Advertisement

One of the big attractions will be a controlled truck roll-over with tow truck salvage exhibition.

"They're doing it with Fire Service and ambulance, like a re-enactment," says Andre. Airbags will be deployed to help right the rolled truck. "Richard Swain from Wanganui towing is organising it."

"This year we've got extra trucks, extra companies coming, more cars," says Angela. "Plumber Dan is bringing all his along. The kids will love that."

They will also love the truck rides around the block and the lolly scramble.

Food and refreshment caravans will be operating on the day and other attractions include bouncy castles, raffles and lots of display vehicles.

Last Saturday the crew put on a sausage sizzle at Mitre 10 Mega to raise the profile of the event and hand out flyers.

They will also be putting vehicles into the Victoria Ave park-up on Saturday morning, January 18, as part of the Mainstreet Caboodle.

Wheels in Wanganui is at Wanganui Racecourse on Sunday, January 19, from 10am to 5pm. Admission is adults $2, children $1.

As before the show's proceeds will go to St John.

Andre and Angela say it's not too late to get involved if if a group, club or individual wants to put on a wheels-focused display at Wheels in Wanganui.

"If it's got wheels, bring it," says Andre.

Registration forms can be obtained by email at wheelsinwanganui@gmail.com or check out the event's Facebook page.