I'd like to start the New Year with a clear intention, and that is one of emotional heart health and coherence. You'd have to be living in a cave to not have come across all the latest information and research about what quantum scientists refer to as the quantum field, and how as humans we are receivers and transmitters of information and connected to this "field".

Until now we have only had access to these concepts through myths and stories, articulated and expressed relative to the time. Those of us who explore quantum science soon discover the parallels between science and these ancient stories, all believably leading back to love and the heart. We also quickly discover that the quantum reality is full of irony and paradoxes, not helpful for those who "need to know", as one discovery or question leads to the next. I see it like contemplating the universe, where we feel humbled and wonder-filled while understanding that we will never "know" and the mystery will remain for eternity. If you require a concrete answer in making sense of this experience we call life, then the quantum pathway is going to be frustrating as you won't find the clear cut-ness here but rather spirals of forever unfolding understandings where it is only in each moment that we can observe what we seek but understand we are already what we seek.

Our heart is related to our central nervous system, positive emotional states, and has an impact on our cells, and equally, negative emotions also have an impact on our cells. This is why if we really want to have a more balanced discussion about health we have to include this information. It's also why I include muscle testing as an option for those who understand the link.

The Heart Math Institute is a great place to start for those who seek more science about the interconnectedness between human beings and the planet. I attended one of their conferences in Sedona last year, and I continue to follow their work. There is research that reveals connection between Earth's magnetic field, the human brain and heart, and the body's cells and tissues. How I wish that "interconnectedness" was taught in schools, imagine how we might look at emotional regulation differently if we were taught about the power of ourselves? I believe it's time to expand our way of thinking to the Body/Mind/Heart/Earth connection to catch up with what science has revealed. What's to lose if we acknowledged our emotions and see them as a pathway for evolution rather than something to be numbed?

I'm now wary more than ever of any person or substance that requires a "shutting down" or "numbing" of my true emotions, they are distractions. I need to acknowledge my emotions in order to manage them. Even those in business management understand this concept of measuring being essential to managing! Talking therapy in my experience is a great place to start but only to those who deeply listen without trying to fix or save me, that just adds to the distraction.

The heart's magnetic field can be detected several feet away and is the strongest field in the body. It's no surprise that in fetal development it is the heart that forms first. I'm no scientist obviously, but I'm someone deeply interested and is informed by this information and seem to be able to reframe it through simple and practical applications.

Why I choose to coach in the way that I do is because of all of the above, and it all started because of my own need to practise being the change that I wanted to see to lift me from a dark place. I now feel driven to share what I have learnt along the way. In the ideal world this would be a free service, but it hasn't reached mainstream nearly enough yet so I have to sit in the private sector. We all have the privilege to accept, reject, or to be curious, it's called free will and we are privileged to have it. We get to explore the information that we choose, and how exciting is conflicting information if it makes us stop and consider where we sit in our own life?

Conflict and vulnerability are essential to heart health and coherence, and I feel privileged to be able to support people align to a happier "heart" through supporting them to discover for themselves what it is that makes them happy.

That's the starting place and then we work backwards, unlike mainstream which starts with what's wrong.

A coincidence that heart and earth are made up of the same letters?

