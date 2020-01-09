RSA Target Shooting Wanganui will be celebrating their 75th jubilee during the weekend of February 6 and 7 at The Barracks, 170 St Hill St (the old RSA building).

An invitation is extended to anyone who has participated at the smallbore target shooting club and there is still time to register before January 15. Members are researching the history of the club for future reference: anyone who has something of interest to add is welcome.

If you wish to attend, have information for the researchers or just want to know the programme for the jubilee celebrations, contact Graeme on 020 40819670 or Dave on 06 345 2401.