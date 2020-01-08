Gordie Tentrees will call into Whanganui's Lucky Bar on his international tour.Canadian folk artist Gordie Tentrees is bringing his live show to Aotearoa for the first time in his decades-spanning career.

On the tail of his seventh studio album Grit, Gordie packed up his porch board bass, snare tam, bottleneck dobro, harmonica and guitar for a continent hopping 2018 / 2019 international tour, finishing with his upcoming extensive New Zealand leg. Kicking off with an appearance at the 2020 Auckland Folk Festival, Gordie will be gallivanting down the country late January and into February for a total of 15 intimate shows.

In the past he has toured with Fred Eaglesmith, Mary Gauthier and Kelly Joe Phelps, and is both a Western Canada Music Award nominee and finalist in the International Song Competition judged by Tom Waits and Loretta Lynn.

He is coming to Whanganui and will play at the Lucky Bar + Kitchen on Friday, January 31.