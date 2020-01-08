Happy New Year to everyone. If you're like me 2020 feels like a perfect time to start afresh, with renewed enthusiasm and positive feelings. How many of you have been lazing around at the beach, or just daydreaming, maybe you have been making resolutions like kicking a smoking habit, losing some extra kilos, or improving your health and fitness?

Many of you will make these resolutions — with good intentions — and then as soon as your life gets back to normal, these resolutions are put back on the shelf. Sadly this is where they stay until next year when you dust them off and try again.

Many gym owners see a rush of enthusiastic people in January armed with lots of goals with the biggie — weight loss — topping the poll. By February enthusiasm has all but gone. What's happened? We know it's so easy to make promises while we're on holiday and life is relaxed and the pace is easy.

What can you do in 2020 that will be different from every other failed attempt at keeping goals? For starters we recommend that you choose one goal, just one focus. Now let's focus on achieving that one thing until you have it nailed. It's good to have a list, but let's not try and smash them all out in the first month. Instead let's take one and make a start for January.

Feeling better already, like suddenly there is a hint of success in the air? Great, so what's the goal? What's the one thing you really want to make happen?

At Her Fitness we understand that you want results and like most of us we want those results yesterday. To keep you motivated and on track we help you structure your goals and then we keep you accountable to them. So if you have decided on improving your fitness we sit with you and map out a plan of attack.

This way you can see the steps you need to take and also what a realistic time frame would be to achieve your goal. If it's weight loss you want we will plan the same way — so you can achieve realistic results.

So by all means make a list, but then prioritise that list and choose one goal at a time and nail it. So get writing, be specific with how you will achieve your goal and by what date you will be celebrating. If it's a short term goal, say three months then get to it, achieve it, reward yourself, build on that success and make another one.

By making just one resolution at a time and writing it down, you are half way there.

Still struggling with the concept of planning? Bring your list in to us and let us help you really achieve this year.

We have the experience to help you. Make 2020 the year you actually tick your boxes.

Have a happy and successful year.

