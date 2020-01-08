Happy New Year to all Sustainable Snippets readers. We hope you had a restful break.

Perhaps some of you have been decluttering your homes. If so, we look forward to taking your unwanted upcyclables.

May 2020 be the year you reduce your carbon footprint, upcycle (re-use, repurpose, redesign, repair) as much of your waste as possible, recycle what you can and grow more food.

Last Friday, when I came to the Whanganui Environment Base (WhEB) to compile this column, numerous bags and boxes of jars, magazines and books were in the porch. We can use the clean dry jars but will ditch the books because they are not on the theme of sustainability.

Please take all books that are not about sustainability to the Red Cross shop in Guyton St. And please tell your friends not to bring us novels.

It's always a bit of fun to write my column but on Friday visitors were clamouring to get in to the Re-Use Academy and Green Bikes, even though the open signs were not out.

During the break, someone brought in a fadge of clean icecream containers. I was delighted because icecream containers are No 5 plastic, quite robust and in demand by pre-school and primary school teachers for storing art supplies. Sometimes we run out of them at the RUA, and people who want them are always disappointed.

Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre worker Jan Teika would rather these icecream containers were reused than recycled. PICTURE / MARGI KEYS

So, with the number of icecream containers we have now, and the limited space to store them, please tell your friends that if they want some containers, please come to the WhEB by 4pm on Wednesday, January 15. After that, the WRRC staff will take them away.

Upcycling is preferable to recycling. Please bring your egg cartons and trays, old calendars and unwanted greeting cards to the WhEB.