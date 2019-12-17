Friday, December 20, and the music will be pumping at the Musicians' Club on Drews Ave. Albi & the Wolves, the string band like no other, will be back in town.

The trio creates a huge sound using only an accoustic guitar, an electric violin, a double bass, three voices and a stomp. The strings are played by Chris Dent (the proud albino front man) on acoustic guitar, Pascal Roggen on electric violin and Michael Young on double bass. The band is reknowned for their great stage presence and the huge dynamic within their shows, evolved by touring New Zealand extensively.

Their songs stand out on their own, with the band having won the Best Folk Artist Tui Award in 2018 for their debut album One Eye Open. This band makes the whole house swing, adding covers of great popular songs like St James Infirmary Blues (Classic Jazz), Another Brick in the Wall (Pink Floyd), I Will Wait for You (Mumford & Sons), and Lonely Boy (Black Seeds). And we will get a chance to hear songs from their recent album This is War.

Their gig at the Common Room in Hastings, reviewed by Ian Thomas for The Hook: "These guys could appear anywhere. Whether it's a pub, a music venue, or a festival, be very clear that there will be dancing and singing required."

This show marks the 10th Anniversary of the Musicians' Club, and its only fitting that the supporting band be Whanganui's own Conrays, founder members of the Club.

Bring your own food and drink, and celebrate the holiday season among music lovers with passion. Doors open at 7pm. $20 General Admission $15 Club Members. See you there!