January is a perfect month to head for the hills, to push yourself to go a little further or a little higher. For some urban-oriented people it may all seem a bit too hard. Those hills look rather too high, the tracks too rough, let's stick to a walk around Virginia Lake.

There is no shame in that but the Scroggin Challenge is to get out of your comfort zone and give it a go this summer. For Whanganui people there are nearby huts that can be visited on a day trip on reasonable to good tracks.

Ones that immediately come to mind are Rangiwahia Hut in Ruahine Forest Park, Blyth Hut in Tongariro National Park and Waingongoro Hut in Egmont National Park. Rangiwahia, reached via Mangaweka, is on a well-graded track and is the easiest access to the Ruahine's beautiful tussock tops. The murals on the toilets and woodshed are stunning. Blyth, reached from the Turoa Mountain Rd, is another child-friendly destination as is Waingongoro, which is a short distance from Dawson Falls, which alone is worth a visit. Many youngsters have made their initial bush trips or overnighted for the first time at these well-appointed huts.

The Wanganui Tramping Club has two child-oriented outings next month — two days at Waiinu Beach and a Take a Kid Tramping weekend at a destination yet to be decided.

The club's full programme for January is:

■ Wed 1, Whitecliffs Walkway, leader Dave

■ Fri-Sun 3-5, Whangamomona, leader Dorothy

■ Fri-Sun 10-12, mountain biking Hawke's Bay, leaders Mike and Mark

■ Sat or Sun 11 or 12, Mangaehuehu Hut, leader Bruce

■ Sat-Mon 18-20, Waitonga Forest, leader Tracey

■ Sat, Sun or Mon 18, 19 or 20, Zeke's Hut, leader Adrian

■ Thurs-Fri 23-24, Waiinu Beach, leaders Margret and Esther

■ Sat-Sun 25-26, Take a Kid Tramping, leader Margret

■ Sat or Sun 25 or 26, alternative Tongariro Crossing, leader Mike

Make all enquiries about trips to Barbara phone 348 9149 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walks on January 16 and 30, shorter ones for the TT2 group on January 9 and 23. The Wednesday contact is Margret, phone 344 3899, and the Thursday contact is Val, phone 345 0456.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips. For further information contact Barbara at 348 9149 or visit our website www.wanganuitrampingclub.net

There is no club meeting in January.