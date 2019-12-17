The countdown to the end of the year is well and truly on.

Many folk are in holiday mode already as school is out and the festive season is ready to begin. For those of you travelling this summer, take care on the roads, and enjoy the journey along the way. If you're sticking around our beautiful town, there is much to experience that is free. Wonderful shared pathways for walking and wheels of all kinds offer up stunning views of the awa, and are a great way to journey through town without the hassle of traffic, especially for families. Whether you're heading around the bridges, to Kowhai Park, the bike park at Springvale, or out towards Castlecliff Beach, there is an adventure for everyone.

There is always something fun to do at our cultural institutions too, whether it's the gallery, museum, or library, you can be sure to find new displays on offer, and a celebration of our unique heritage. Not far away there are wonderful gems like Ototoka Beach and the award-winning Bushy Park which is a perfect place to get out of the hot midday sun and immerse yourself in a slice of paradise with native flora and fauna. Literally a stone's throw from the Ladies' Rest is the new shared pop-up space in Maria Place, a fantastic family spot for playing some games, including a spectacular over-sized pool table. With Clare Foxton's exquisite mural as a backdrop, this is the perfect spot to relax amid your retail therapy these holidays.

Special thanks to editor in chief Paul Brooks for all that he does bringing the Midweek together each week. Paul is so much more than an editor of course. As many folk will know, he is a real community advocate, getting in behind so many brilliant local causes, always ensuring that activities and achievements, whether big or small, get the acknowledgement they deserve. Thanks Paul!

Also, grateful appreciation must be extended to the other column contributors who truly reflect the diversity of talent and experience available in Whanganui. There is always something new, challenging, and curious to read in your contributions. Thanks, team.

Oh, and while I am in the business of being grateful, thanks also to everyone that has supported our Be A Champion fundraising campaign. We have raised just over $3000 of our $5000 target, thanks to your generosity. There is still time to donate if you'd like to be an angel this Christmas, with every dollar supporting local women when they need a boost to help them through life's bumps.

The team at the Women's Network is looking forward to an exciting year ahead in 2020. It's a year that marks 35 years of service to the women in our community, as well as being the 90th birthday of the Ladies' Rest Building, the first of its kind in Aotearoa. You can bet that we will be celebrating these special milestones with you all. In the meantime, we will be offering up our annual celebration when New Zealand's coolest little festival kicks off in early February. La Fiesta number 11 is ready to raise the roof again. I'm putting the finishing touches on the festival programme this week and it's looking hot. Look out for festival guides hitting the streets in early January. Stay tuned to our Women's Network Whanganui and La Fiesta NZ pages on Facebook for more details, or email: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com

Wishing you and yours the very best wishes for a safe and happy festive season, and a new year filled with exciting possibilities. Here's to more adventures together in 2020, see you in January!