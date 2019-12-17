"Things that you can't get back — The stone that is thrown, the word after it is said, the occasion after it is missed and the time after it is gone." — Anonymous

This has been so true after the tragedy on White Island and the words that have been expressed since. Being aware of what I say, to whom I say it and where I say it is an important learning. It is too easy to think what I am saying is right and not realise how it seems to the other person. Being mindful is wondering what these words I am about to say will do to and mean for the person hearing them. You know words can incite or invoke passion, they can tear people apart or bring them together, they can be the truth or a lie. Some say words can create worlds, creatures and human beings.

One of my favourite quotes about this is from Kahlil Gibran from the book Sand and Foam: "All our words are but crumbs that fall down from the feast of the mind". Good reason for mindfulness when speaking. I also love this little ditty from another anonymous writer: "Be careful of the words you say, keep them short and sweet, you never know, from day to day, which ones you'll have to eat".

I have enjoyed being challenged this year and facing things I thought I had left behind me, which came again into my journey. "Always room for improvement," my Angels say, and they are right.

Remember to invite your angels to journey with you and bring wisdom and trust, to help you overcome your fears. Learn what you need to learn from their presence and divine messages. Meggan Watterson in her book Mary Magdalene Revealed writes of Angels as "the thoughts, the memory, the sensations of love. They are whatever comes and shifts us from being lost within ourselves, to seeing again, not with the ego, but with the eye of the heart."

With that said, my friends, it is time for me to say goodbye for 2019. Have a great Christmas and welcome the New Year, for 2020 is a very special year with changes coming our way, whatever we face will help us to be better human beings.

May love and light bless you, your families and friends in the weeks ahead. Keep safe. Arohanui. See you next year.

Shirley-Joy.