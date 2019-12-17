Our very successful pantomime Cinders: the True Story has just completed its season, an ideal way to finish the year on an upbeat note. Now we're looking forward to the next year with planning under way for our contribution to the 2020 Vintage Weekend.

Cathy Gribble, also known as the wicked stepmother in Cinders, is heading a small committee to organise our entertainment. As usual she's bubbling over with ideas. Cathy thinks she'd like to see screenshots of a montage of things that typify an era.

"Vintage is defined as anything that typifies an era," Cathy said. "Furniture, cars, fashion and famous people can all be part of a vintage display. We can use well-known speeches of the times too ... think of JF Kennedy and Martin Luther King."

We have had discussions with people who are interested in presenting short plays, musicians and singers. Music hall should be great fun and we plan to encourage the audience to join in ... think about a pub, a stein of beer and patrons singing lustily.

Roll out the barrel, we've got the blues on the run!

"It will be a rollicking good time," Cathy said. I think she's right, so do join us in January on the Vintage Weekend.