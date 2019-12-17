Ho ho ho ... December is here now and I can't believe how fast the year has gone. Together with all the end-of-year buzz of Christmas shopping, the anticipation of unwrapping presents and celebrating, it is also time for reflection, for wrapping things up and for tying up loose ends.

Traditionally, libraries and bookshops bring out book lists of staff favourites or the best-selling and most-borrowed books. We have our Best Reads Competition going on and are genuinely interested to hear about the best book you have read this year. So please, hurry into the Davis Library or the Gonville Library and enter the draw with your absolute best read of the year. A winner will be drawn each week throughout December and January and a grand prize of a Paige's Book Gallery voucher will be drawn on January 31.

I have enjoyed a huge number of books this year and it is really hard to choose one. If I really had to pick a book I haven't mentioned in this column it would be the entire Frieda Klein series by Nicci French — I liked every single book in the series and it was really interesting to see how the main character, psychologist Frieda Klein, develops over the seven books.

In this hemisphere, summer and the summer holidays come along with Christmas. I really hope you all have a great festive season with quality family time (and a good book).

The reading fever has been going strong with our summer reading programme for children aged 5-12 years old. The programme is designed to maintain a child's reading level during the summer break and that as a librarian makes me very excited. I really look forward to the reporting days where our group of young readers come into the library and tell us all about the books they've read, the characters in that book and how much they enjoyed reading it. In return they get a small incentive. Happy times in the library, that's for sure.

I only have to do one thing to conclude a year of columns and that is have my own little competition. Anyone who can give me the titles and authors of all the books that I have mentioned in each of my columns this year will be entered in a draw to win a book voucher. To enter, email me at Kat@whanganuilibrary.com with your name, library card number, phone number and the books you can remember. I'd also like to know the combined number of pages of all the books I have talked about in my columns — just to make sure we can have a winner in case of a tie.

Advertisement

It's my last column of the year and all that's left is to wish you a very safe holiday period and all the best for the New Year. This column will resume next year with more thoughts and insights. See you in 2020!