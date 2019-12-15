Every year Kathleen Keith and Harold Dobbin lovingly prepare a Christmas grotto in their Selwyn Cres home, filled with their extensive collection of toys and decorations.

They string lights around the house and garden and invite people to see their Christmas creation.

This year, not for the first time, thieves have struck, taking a large, lit Christmas star from above their front door.

"Over the years we've lost icicle lights and lovely things. They just jump up and break them," says Kathleen. "It doesn't make sense. We used to have lights hanging between the silver birch trees, but we'd get up in the morning and it's all down. It's just wanton destruction, so for the last few years we've only done inside and the house itself."

Harold has replaced the star above the door. He has chained it there and added padlocks.

"The Christmas Grinch has arrived," says Kathleen. "We used to have a Santa Claus on a pole by the footpath, and he'd wave," says Harold. "They just cut through the wire."

The thieves took the Santa but left behind the light controls, rendering the Santa useless.

Someone once attempted to remove a string of rope light, but Harold interrupted the thieves and found the lights rolled up on the footpath, ready to take.

"It's a lot of work and a 15-year collection," says Kathleen. "You don't buy it overnight."

Apart from a few ornate pieces purchased through Bradford Exchange, Kathleen and Harold have bought all their Christmas decorations and toys in Whanganui.

"I shop locally and it's surprising what you find," says Kathleen. They have a huge selection of wind-up and battery-operated Christmas toys, arranged for viewing in their grotto.

"There's a bit of kid in each of us. Children of all ages come here. There's something for everyone."

People have also given them things to add to the collection and every piece has its own story.

"So you can see why we get upset when things get stolen or broken."

Kathleen and Harold used to enter the Christmas lights competition but now do it just for the joy.

"There's no point in having this and not sharing," says Kathleen. They prefer people came to enjoy it, not steal or break.

People doing the rounds of the Christmas lights call in, but sometimes it's just people driving past and seeing the house lit up.

"The gate is open, the sign is up, saying 'Santa is upstairs'."

The whole thing started as a spectacle for their grandchildren and just grew.

Their Christmas Grotto is open at 48 Selwyn Cres (on the corner of Purnell St) from December 10, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, from 7.30 to 10.30pm.