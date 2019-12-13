First of all, well done to Whanganui District Council for creating a raised ramp across the road near Dublin St roundabout.

At last, personal wheeled vehicles — mobility scooters, wheelchairs etc — have access across Taupo Quay between the bridge and Cornmarket Reserve. Of course motorists were inconvenienced for a short time while it was being built, but the long-term benefits of the structure are obvious.

There are growing numbers of raised road parts and speed humps appearing all over the city, effectively slowing traffic and with the added result of showing how impractical some vehicles really are. Cars lowered to the axles might look great parked up or on the race track — assuming their driver has a competition licence — but they do not fare well on speed humps. The driver either has to negotiate the raised piece of road by approaching very slowly at a peculiar angle or risk grinding the undercarriage. Perhaps multiplying speed humps is the reason why there is a definite trend towards SUVs and larger vehicles. The upshot is we're slowing cars down for safety reasons but, at the same time, promoting big gas guzzlers. But hey, we're getting rid of plastic bags.

■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■

What do you think when you see the headline: "A2 Milk shares slide as CEO exits $2m job suddenly"?

Shareholders see a crisis and many will join the trend and sell their shares, escalating the perceived problem. Others, like me, wonder why the resignation of the chief administrator should have any influence on the value of the product.

Is there a problem with the quality of the milk? Are the cows producing less? Are the farmers forgetting to provide the product?

Is there an issue with delivery or are retailers no longer stocking it?

The answer to all those questions is 'no'.

But, in the make-believe world of the sharemarket, the quality of the product has nothing to do with the value of the shares, because it's not about the product, it's about the company. In this case it has nothing to do with actual A2 protein milk, and not really a lot to do with the economic reality called 'business'. In that strange world, far away from practical reality, the departure of a person like the chief executive fractures the corporate relationship and affects the viability and paper value of the firm they worked for. This perceived importance of the administrative staff can topple or reinforce the corporate structure and the confidence of investors.

How many stockbrokers and shareholders know anything about a firm's product or service? When they buy or sell shares, is it because what comes out of the company's loading bay is better or worse than it was yesterday?

For that matter, how close is the chief executive to the factory floor and how much do they know about what it produces? The bigger the company the less the administration knows about the product. Yet, surely, that should be the basis of the value of the shares ... ?

So a chief executive leaves a lucrative position and shareholders get nervous.

When they get nervous they can alter the book value of the firm, even though the quality of — in this case — A2 milk remains unchanged. It's still the alternative dairy drink it always was, but this alteration of its perceived value can affect the jobs of the people who get it from farm to shop shelf. Even though they are working just as hard as they always have been, producing A2 milk to the same high standard as before.

Buying and selling shares is a fantasyland concept in which electronic transactions have nothing to do with reality and everything to do with economic perception, a concept built on paper foundations and toppled by something as simple as staff movement. To me, that's scary, and a good reason why companies should think long and hard before going public.

By the way, I read the news story about the departure of managing director and chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka from A2 Milk and in all the hundreds of words there is not a single mention of actual milk. It's all about the knee-jerk reaction of "the market". After all, who cares about the people who matter — the suppliers and the consumers?

■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■

Interesting result in a Queensland police investigation into a police officer who stoned a wombat to death. The enquiry determined that because the officer is of indigenous descent he is allowed to kill wombats for food, regardless of their protected status. In keeping with ancient traditional Aboriginal hunting practice, the officer, dressed in shorts, runners and a baseball cap, had the whole stoning episode filmed and posted on social media. The senior community constable is seen grinning like an idiot throughout the "chase" — wombats don't move quickly. The RSPCA has called for a review of laws relating to indigenous hunting practices.