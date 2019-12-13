"William is a perfectionist," said our president, Bev Pearce, when remarking on the decorating work carried out by William May on our newly repainted foyer.

We are lucky to have William share his expertise with us, as he's a registered builder and a registered decorator.

"When I finished school my father told me to learn a trade, earn some money, then put myself through university. I did that, gained a degree in environmental science, but here in New Zealand I work as a tradesman."

William's father sent him to boarding school in England because he wasn't studying.

"All I wanted to do was go surfing," he grinned. It was hard settling in at first but once he did he grew to love England.

"I like it here because it reminds me of England and I can go surfing."

While William is in charge of the sound Mark Archer is controlling the lighting, another vital aspect of theatre.When Mark's not at the theatre he works at Mitre 10, doing costings for buildings and sheds. Is your work like a quantity surveyor's work?

"Well, yes, it's very similar," Mark said .

I asked Mark what had brought him to Repertory.

"Mikayla pulled me in," he said. Mikayla, who plays one of the Ugly sisters, 'Dotty', is Mark's fiancée. Both Mark and William agree that they're enjoying being the technicians for Cinders:the True Story. "Yeah, I love it. It's a lot of fun," William said.

Our Christmas panto opens on Wednesday, December 11 until Sunday, December 15. The Wednesday, Thursday and Friday performances will start at 6.30pm, the Saturday performance will begin at 4pm and the Sunday performance at 2pm.