Have you ever had to try to speak with or meet the managing director or founder of a multi-national and globally awarded company to ask a question or pitch an idea?

Sometimes it's easy to reach the exec and at other times, you must go through what is sometimes referred to as a "gate-keeper". The person you must sometimes contact first is responsible for making sure the MD is focused on the strategic direction of the company and is not annoyed by a distraction. And, although you may think your idea will change the world, it might not be what the exec or company is focused on. It is your responsibility to make the EA so excited about your idea or reason for wishing to speak with the exec that they schedule an appointment to meet.

Just recently I was given the executive assistant's email address to reach such an exec since I have an idea that I believe they should know about. I dutifully emailed the EA and attached a visually appealing background document with brief content that matters.

I received a response within 24 hours suggesting a phone call with the EA since the exec is out of the country for one month. I agreed to the suggested time and a meeting request was sent and accepted. I was impressed with the professionalism and prompt responses to my messages since I was deliberately vague with my reason for wishing to meet, yet specific enough with background to capture their attention.

The day of the phone call dawns and I awake with a burst of energy. I set my phone alarm 20 minutes prior to the call to become solely focused on the conversation that is about to occur. I call at the appointed time and immediately go to voice mail. Several moments later, my phone rings and it is the EA with the head of communications in their office and I am on speaker so that they both can participate in the call.

Even before we start with introductions, the EA states, "Be Bold and Brazen" with your request and idea. Holy cow! That nearly threw me. I have never in my decades of experience had anyone, anywhere on the phone or in person ever say anything like that to me. No one has ever given me permission to do and say something bold and brazen — especially with someone I have never met.

Our phone call was one of the most empowering, joyous and productive conversations I have ever had.

We agreed that this is an interesting idea. They asked for additional details which I had at my fingertips and they received that afternoon. But, it is the formal request with specific details of what I propose that I have asked for more time to consider. I am taking a little bit of time to make sure that the request is respectful, earnest and authentic.

Because I am asking for something, what will I give in return? What are the benefits this person and company will receive in return for partnering with this idea? This is a work in progress and I will keep you posted and write about who and what once our partnership is agreed.

But, for now, you must know how very grateful I am to have had this experience and to share this with you. It is my intention that we all be bold and brazen and give the people we work with, live with, volunteer with and are neighbours with the opportunities to be bold and brazen. I believe the world will be a smarter, happier and more creative, interesting place when we do.