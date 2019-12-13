Champion campaign still goingThe last weekend in November saw us rounding out our year of special events with a magical musical performance by Juliet McLean from Taranaki in support of the super talented and nationally acclaimed Ebony Lamb of Wellington.

Performing at Space Studio and Gallery — in a continuation of our community partnership with gallery curator Sarah Williams — the attentive audience were treated to a powerhouse performance. Juliet has recently launched her debut full-length album Unlash the Boats with her band O Juliet, and her four-song opener provided an opportunity to showcase her consummate keyboard skills, and her singer-songwriter expertise. This set the scene for Ebony's two-set playlist, a mix of familiar songs from her former band Eb & Sparrow, and some stunning new ones which will form the basis for her soon-to-be-recorded album.

The independent music scene is particularly strong in New Zealand, with artists like Ebony and Juliet honing their craft through diligent practice and regular gigs. Proof that following your dreams and aspirations can be realised through determination, talent, and support of an enthusiastic fan base.

Our 11th incarnation of Whanganui's summer festival La Fiesta! is heading your way in February and March, and will feature some exceptionally talented local musicians, as well as a band all the way from Manchester, England. There's a whole heap of non-musical stuff on offer too, thanks to the extraordinary women who have put up their hands to get involved and share their talents. I'm putting the finishing touches on the festival programme and if all continues going to plan, look out for the full line-up being revealed before Christmas.

As we head into the festive season, it is important to recognise that this can be an incredibly difficult time for some people as they navigate complex family dynamics, relationship challenges, school holidays, and financial pressures. Putting a plan in place to manage any potential stress during the season that enables individuals to keep themselves and their family safe can be really helpful, especially with the support of professional and independent guidance. If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to, drop me a line and we can make a time to connect before the holidays kick in.

With our busiest year ever in the last year processing nearly 8000 inquiries, the Women's Network has recently been running its Be A Champion fundraising campaign. Having set a target of $5000 to raise by the end of the year, we are over half-way there. We are still seeking 40 people to donate $50 each to enable us to meet the costs of running some of our empowerment activities for women. Each year we deliver more than 250 support sessions to women, enabling them to develop action plans to create change, and to realise their aspirations. These sessions are funded primarily through our own fundraising and we know that they make a real difference in the lives of local women. So, if you have been thinking about supporting a good cause this Christmas, one that benefits local people, consider making a donation to us. Check out our Givealittle page: https://givealittle.co.nz/org/womensnetworkwhanganui

On a final note this week, I'd like to offer a hearty congratulations to Lesley Stead on the launch of her incredible black and white book for babies, Beautiful Whanganui at Paige's Book Gallery on Saturday. I was fortunate to be invited to this very special occasion, joined by around 50 other people with a blessing by kaumatua John Maihi and the book launched by Councillor Kate Joblin. If you want to support local this Christmas, consider purchasing a copy, babies [of all ages] will love you for it!

Email me: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com.